On Wednesday’s (May 14) edition of The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, the MSNBC host slammed President Donald Trump over his latest argument for accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar.

“Donald Trump just offered a new defense tonight on social media for his desire to accept the biggest payoff in the history of the American presidency and possibly the literally biggest payoff in world history,” O’Donnell said, referring to the Boeing 747 being offered to Trump by Qatar’s royal family.

“The first line of Donald Trump’s exclamation-point defense of accepting that plane tonight is: ‘The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, NOT TO ME!,'” O’Donnell continued, quoting Trump’s Truth Social post.

The host added, “Of course, no one contradicts Donald Trump better than Donald Trump,” before airing a clip of the president on Air Force One talking to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In the clip, Trump says, “Some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t accept gifts for the country.’ My attitude is, why wouldn’t I accept the gift? We’re giving to everybody else. Why wouldn’t I accept the gift?”

O’Donnell pointed out, “He didn’t say anything about the Air Force accepting a gift there. [He said], ‘Why shouldn’t I accept a gift?’ Donald Trump knows the Air Force part of the arrangement is a complete fraud. [He] wants that plane so he can have his own private 747 after he leaves the presidency.”

“Donald Trump is, of course, famously too stupid to keep his conspiracy story straight,” the host added. “The man is just too stupid to observe the theory of the conspiracy and say to Sean Hannity, ‘My attitude is, why shouldn’t the Air Force accept a gift?'”

Later in the segment, O’Donnell noted how even staunch Trump supporters like Laura Loomer, Ben Shapiro, and Ted Cruz are against accepting the gift. He then aired a clip of Cruz on CNBC’s Squawk Box Tuesday (May 13), where he spoke out against the idea.

“I’m not a fan of Qatar. I think they have a really disturbing pattern of funding theocratic lunatics who want to murder us, funding Hamas and Hezbollah. And that’s a real problem,” Cruz said, adding that accepting such a gift “poses significant espionage” concerns.