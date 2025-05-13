MSNBC Ratings Without Rachel Maddow: Who’s Top Now?

The cable news ratings are in for last Friday (May 9), including Jen Psaki‘s final rating for her first week in the 9 pm slot with her new show, The Briefing, which replaced The Rachel Maddow Show.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen numbers, Psaki brought in 1.074 million total viewers for MSNBC at 9 pm on Friday, with 66,000 in the key 25-54 demo. This was down slightly from her Thursday (May 8) numbers, which stood at 1.105 million total viewers and 98,000 in the key demo.

Psaki, who previously served as former President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, took over the Tuesday to Friday 9 pm slot from Rachel Maddow, had been hosting five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. Maddow has now scaled back to Monday nights only.

Elsewhere on MSNBC, Chris Hayes brought in 932,000 total viewers on Friday at 8 pm, with 87,000 in the key demo. Meanwhile, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 pm amassed 898,000 total viewers and 56,000 in the key demo, while Stephanie Ruhle at 11 pm was watched by 635,000 total viewers and 43,000 in the key demo.

MSNBC’s primetime schedule finished third behind Fox News and CNN in the key demo. The top draw for Fox News in primetime was Gutfeld! at 10 pm with 2.628 million total viewers and 224,000 in the key demo, while CNN’s biggest winner was Anderson Cooper at 8 pm with 497,000 total viewers and 92,000 in the key demo.

However, the big winner for MSNBC was Nicolle Wallace, who hosts the 4 to 6 pm show Deadline: White House. On Friday, Wallace brought in 1.061 million total viewers at the 4 pm hour and 123,000 in the key demo, and 1.084 million total viewers at the 5 pm hour and 132,000 in the key demo.

Wallace’s show almost doubled the competition on CNN in total viewers while also finishing higher in the key demo across both the 4 pm and 5 pm hours. However, both MSNBC and CNN trailed behind Fox News’ The Will Cain Show at 4 pm and The Five at 5 pm.