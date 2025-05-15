Wheel of Fortune fans have noticed a big change to the game show since Ryan Seacrest became host, and they have mixed feelings about it.

Every episode of Wheel of Fortune starts out the same. Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White walk out arm-in-arm from behind the stage. They go off to their usual spots on stage and then the first tossup happens. After the tossup is solved, Seacrest leads the introductions. What follows is the part of the show that some fans are enjoying, while others are calling it “nonsense.”

The host asks contestants their name, where they’re from, and either a question about their job, personal life, or fun fact. Some game show fans think the segments have gotten much more drawn out since Seacrest joined, often lasting for several minutes. Seacrest loves interacting with people as seen on American Idol and his radio show.

When Pat Sajak was host, the introductions lasted about 30 seconds to one minute. Sajak retired at the end of Season 41.

“Are the intros longer since Ryan came on…? It’s almost like 6-7min for the intros,” a Reddit user asked.

“The main reason I record the show—so I can fast forward through all the intros. So boring. I watch to solve puzzles, not hear about your collection of cow pies or how many kids you have with ‘J’ names,” one fan replied.

“Definitely longer now, approaching Jeopardy! level of nonsense spewed about each contestant. I just showed my fiance a Pat episode from 2007 to show him how quick they used to be haha,” a third said.

“Glad I’m Not the only one who thought so.. used to be about 30 seconds max for each one,” a fan replied.

Some fans think that Wheel of Fortune seems more “social” than it used to, with contestants interacting with each other, and having more personalities like ex-news anchors, influencers, and teachers, who are usually good speakers.

In fact, this past week of the show has had a “Bragging Rights” theme where three friends compete against each other and are encouraged to show off their personalities as much as get answers correct.

“The entire show as a whole seems a lot more ‘social’ than it used to be. I for one welcome it, especially whenever Vanna talks to Ryan of the contestants from the puzzle board,” a fan said.

“It’s because a lot of the contestants have upped their public speaking abilities and there’s probably more script-skit coaching for the intros, which is great and helps humanize our contestants,” one last fan said.

Do you think the game show has become more social, and do you like the way it has evolved? Let us know in the comments.