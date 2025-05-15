The producers of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing always find a way to break into new territory. And when the Discovery Channel survivalist series returns on May 18 for Season 3, they’ll do just that where for the first-time ever, 14 of the top names within this unique world venture to the Australian Outback.

When it comes to the “Land Down Under” the old saying is there is always something trying to kill you. This harsh environment in particular brings the wide spectrum of blistering heat during the day and freezing temperatures at night that open the door to hypothermia. Then there is the dangerous species out there to watch out for such as the lethal taipan snake, whose bite has enough venom to take down 100 humans.

If that weren’t enough, the crop of brave names also have to face off against rivals who have been through some things. In the end, only one will be left remaining, showcasing their best bushcraft, ingenuity and stamina to outlast their opponents in head-to-head, multiphase challenges.

The winner earns important bragging rights, but even more coveted a perfect 10.0 Primitive Survival Rating and $100,000 cash prize. Already teased this season by the network are survivalists who endure “heartbreaking medical tap outs, legacy-defining moments, and the most shocking elimination ever seen in the franchise.”

The criteria for entering the field was participants had to have competed at least two previous Naked and Afraid challenges. They’ll enter the Outback without the comfort of garments or nourishment of food or water. Heavy hitters including Matt Wright, Max Djenohan, Ky Furneaux and Laura Zerra are part of the impressive lineup. Each has done six or more challenges and lasted more than 150 days with Wright at an astonishing 250.

Then there is Patrick French, the self-proclaimed “Legend Slayer,” who competed in three previous challenges and survived 82 days. As seen in this exclusive clip provided to TV Insider ahead of the premiere, he attempts to pull ahead of his fellow survivalists in the first challenge of the competition.

When one has such a moniker, you best be able to back it up. Wright and Djenohan looked to have fallen behind by not starting their fires. Will French breeze into first place and claim his prize of a limited survival item? Or will his overconfidence allow another, more-experienced legend to slide past him?

Who do you think will take the crown this season? Let us know in the comments below.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 3 premiere, May 18, 8/7c, Discovery Channel