Discovery Pauses ‘Naked & Afraid XL’ Production For a ‘Creative Refresh’

Naked and Afraid XL is currently airing its tenth season but will be taking a break before moving into production for Season 11 as the show is set for a “creative refresh.”

As reported by Deadline, the Discovery Channel is pausing production on the next season of the long-running Naked and Afraid spinoff series. The show now plans to shoot later in the year with a new creative approach.

“We have paused production on the next season of Naked and Afraid XL for a creative refresh with plans to shoot later this year,” a Discovery spokesperson told Deadline.

The outlet also reports that the production of fellow spinoff, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, will now be moved up as producers work on retooling Naked and Afraid XL.

Produced by Renegade 83, part of Lionsgate Alternative Television, Naked and Afraid XL premiered in 2015 and sees a group of people trying to survive in the wilderness for 40 days, nineteen more days than the original series’ 21-days challenge.

The currently airing tenth season, which takes place in Colombia, debuted on May 12, 2024, and is set to wrap up on June 30.

Deadline also reports on the suggestions that potential industrial action involving the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) was a factor in Naked and Afraid XL‘s delay, noting that, as far as they’ve heard, that isn’t the case.

Meanwhile, Last One Standing is returning on Sunday, July 14, for a second season. The spinoff sees a cast of all-star contestants competing in a series of brutal challenges over 45 days for the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize. The first season became Discovery’s highest-rated series in the first half of 2023.

The original Naked and Afraid premiered on June 23, 2013, and has become one of Discovery’s longest-running series. The 17th season debuted on February 18, 2024, and aired its finale on May 5.

Naked and Afraid XL, Sundays, 8/7 c, Discovery