It’s a not so happy reunion for Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the Thursday, May 15, episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime. He runs into someone he knows from his Anti Crime squad days — going back to before we met Stabler on SVU in 1999! — but it’s at a terrible crime scene, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Red, White, Black and Blue.”

Our clip, which you can watch above, offers a look at the introduction of Detective Tim McKenna (Jason Patric). He’s a career NYPD detective working in the Narcotics bureau. He is a tough, dedicated, professional driven by a staunch sense of justice, but years on the job has also brought a shadow that never seems to leave him. He’s Stabler’s contemporary and colleague, and they rose the ranks together on an Anti Crime squad before Stabler joined the SVU.

Now, Stabler arrives at a crime scene with Detective Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez). After the two get a look at the bloody scene in the room, Stabler sends Reyes outside to see about the other bodies. That’s when Stabler hears someone listening to a recording of a beating, and he finds McKenna. “This is fate,” the detective remarks upon seeing Stabler. So what happened?

“We f**ked up big time is what happened,” McKenna says. This started out a narcotics case, and he reminds Stabler of their Anti-Crime squad. One of the members is one of the victims. Watch the clip above for much more.

In “Red, White, Black and Blue,” a cartel kingpin lands back on the streets of New York City, leaving bodies in his wake. Stabler teams up with a friend from his early detective days to track him down, but they encounter more questions than answers in the search.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, Peacock