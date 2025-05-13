We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 Episode 21 “Souls on ICE.”]

FBI: Most Wanted certainly seems to be setting up the series ending with the Fugitive Task Force, if they’re continuing to operate as a team when the finale airs on Tuesday, May 20, doing so without one of its OG members. Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) keeps getting one step closer to that job in DC.

The penultimate episode of the series sees, near the beginning, Remy (Dylan McDermott) pulling Barnes into his office and having her close the door. He got a call about her being a finalist for the task force supervisor job in Washington D.C. She was going to tell him, she says. He was asked for a performance evaluation, so he told the truth, he shares: “You’re the best there is, and they’d be incredibly lucky to have you. I’m really excited for you. I mean, a desk job, down in D.C. lets you be closer to the kids, gets you out of the line of fire.”

Barnes tells him she hasn’t decided yet; she hasn’t even gotten an official offer. But he’s certainly she will and “it’s a lock.” He’s also thinking about his future with his birthday coming up, and the older her gets, the more he thinks about life outside the job. (Yes, that’s where opening the restaurant with Abby comes into play.) “What I don’t get is why didn’t you tell me? Why am I finding out like this?” Remy asks. “Because telling you would somehow make it all feel real,” she explains.

Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) then asks Barnes about Remy seeming off, and the other woman explains that he knows about the potential new job. “He’s simultaneously happy and disappointed at the same time.”

During the case, while in the car with Remy, Barnes receives the call that she’d been waiting for. “The job in DC, it’s mine if I want it,” she tells him, and he congratulate her. “I feel a lot more excited than I expected,” Barnes admits. So, as Remy sees it, “That’s it, then.” Barnes turns the focus back to their case.

Then, when things go sideways during the investigation, Remy remarks to Barnes, “See, told you I’m no good without you.” And after the case is wrapped up, he tells her, “You’re a hell of an agent, Sheryll Barnes. I didn’t tell you that enough.”

Then, as the episode ends, Remy calls Isobel (FBI‘s Alana De La Garza) about the conversation he had with Barnes. She begins to explain that Barnes asked her not to tell him until she weighed her options, but Remy says that’s not what it’s about and asks to talk in person. Interesting… Could he be planning to leave the Fugitive Task Force, too?

What did you think of how FBI: Most Wanted is heading into the series finale? What are you hoping to see as the series wraps? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 20, 10/9c, CBS