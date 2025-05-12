MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Ratings Revealed, Plus See Her Troll Karoline Leavitt

The ratings are in for Jen Psaki‘s first week in MSNBC’s 9 pm ET slot, and she’s holding steady in total viewers while moving up and down in the key demographic.

After Rachel Maddow scaled back to Monday nights only last week, Psaki took over the Tuesday to Friday 9 pm slot. Maddow had been hosting five nights a week for the first 100 days of President Donald Trump‘s second term in the White House.

Psaki, who previously served as former President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, made a strong start with Tuesday’s (May 6) episode of The Briefing. According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen ratings, her debut episode reached 1.190 million total viewers and 139,000 viewers in the key adult 25-54 demo.

The numbers dropped somewhat on Wednesday (May 7), with 1.015 million total viewers and 65,000 viewers in the key demo. It should be noted that Fox News’ Sean Hannity also dropped in the key demo on Wednesday, with 285,000 compared to 312,000 the night before.

Thursday’s numbers were back up, with Psaki’s show amassing 1.105 million total viewers and 98,000 in the key demo. Hannity’s numbers were also back up, with 345,000 in the key demo.

So, how do Psaki’s numbers compare to Maddow’s? Well, on the last show of her 100-day run, on Tuesday, April 29, Maddow brought in 1.942 million total viewers and 169,000 viewers in the key demo. Maddow has long been MSNBC’s biggest ratings draw.

Maddow previously praised Psaki, noting the ways in which she will be better than her as host of the 9 pm slot. “The thing she has which I do not have, which is going to make 9 o’clock better with Jen Psaki than it is with Rachel Maddow, is that she both knows people and knows how to talk to people,” Maddow told People.

“I really am a weird little hermit who works great with my staff, but I don’t know anybody in Washington. I don’t know anybody in the news, and it’s on purpose,” she added.

The ratings are not yet in for Psaki’s Friday (May 9) show, which saw her mocking Trump’s White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I have noticed the White House briefing room has taken a bit of a bizarro turn lately,” Psaki said during Friday’s show. “And I figured, what the hell, it’s a Friday night. Why not dust off the cobwebs and field a few questions from the White House press briefing room today? Because it’s been a while.”

The host then posed in front of a White House briefing room backdrop as she answered real questions posed earlier that day by reporters but “without the usual MAGA spin.”

You can watch the segment in the video above.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Jen Psaki on MSNBC. Are you enjoying her show?