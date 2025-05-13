‘The Voice’ Semifinals: Who Was Brought Back With the Super Save?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice kicked off its live shows for Season 27 on Monday night (May 12), which saw four lucky contestants returning to the stage thanks to the new Super Save twist.

Host Carson Daly revealed the shocking twist at the end of last week’s episode, and on Monday, the four coaches, John Legend, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé each made their choices on who to bring back from their recently eliminated hopefuls.

Legend could pick between Ari Camiile, BD.ii, and Olivia Kuper Harris, ultimately giving Harris a second shot. Levine’s choices were Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore and Conor James, and he decided to bring James back to the competition.

Meanwhile, Ballerini’s eliminated artists were Darius J, Jaelen Johnston, and Tinika Wyatt, and she chose to give Johnston another chance. Finally, Bublé had to pick between Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey and Kaiya Hamilton, and he decided on Hamilton.

Going into the live performances, Team Adam had Kolby Cordell, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Conor James; Team Legend had Bryson Battle, RENZO, and Olivia Kuper Harris; Team Kelsea had Iris Herrera, Alanna Lynise, and Jaelen Johnston; Team Bublé had Adam David, Jadyn Cree, and Kaiya Hamilton.

The 12 semifinalists then took turns to grace the stage and deliver their performances. Cordell kicked things off for Team Adam, singing “Drink You Away” by Justin Timberlake, which Legend called his “best performance” so far.

Up next, Lynise performed “I’m Not That Girl” from Wicked, which Bublé called “beautiful and still and powerful” and Ballerini described as “magic.”

Cree then performed “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany, receiving high praise from Bublé, who said, “You’re always so unique and your voice is so pure and different and that’s what makes a star.”

Harris then took to the stage to sing “Someone to Watch Over Me” by Ella Fitzgerald, which Levine described as “a really special moment.” Her coach, Legend, also was full of praise, saying, “We just got to watch a masterclass in finding your way in a song… so skillful, sexy, soulful, all of it.”

Next up was Herrera, who sang “Messy” by Lola Young. “I’m so proud of your commitment to your artistry… full package, full circle artistry,” Ballerini told the young performer.

Flores-Wiseman then performed “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, earning huge compliments from Levine, who said, “There are people out there that try to be different and there are people out there who just simply are different. Celebrating that with you has been such an honor and pleasure.”

Battle was up next to perform “Without You” by Mariah Carey, which Legend called “galactically good,” adding, “I said we needed some little crackle and fireworks… you went beyond. That was stunning.”

Johnston took to the stage next to sing “I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice. Ballerini told the young man, “You’re making country music so proud already.”

David then performed “Bring It on Home to Me” by Sam Cooke, which Levine said was “unbelievable, every second of it… one of my favorites in the whole competition.”

Up next, Hamilton performed “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan, which Bublé praised, saying, “You already know, you’re flawless… way to go, way to go.”

James then sang “Chasing Pavements” by Adele, which Levine said “absolutely delivered,” noting, “I love the fact that we kept it pure and simple here because that was a nice thing for you to do at this point.”

Finally, Renzo took to the stage to perform “Dream On” by Aerosmith, which Legend described as, “At least three times as good as rehearsal… you just look like you’re supposed to be here… on all the stages.”

The voting then opened for viewers to select their favorites. The elimination episode airs tonight, Tuesday, May 13), where the results of America’s first vote will be revealed.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8 pm ET/PT, NBC