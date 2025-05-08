Vanna White Shares Sweet Childhood Photos With ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans

Vanna White kept the nostalgia coming as she shared photos and videos from her childhood after visiting her hometown of South Carolina last week. The Wheel of Fortune hostess shared more of her childhood with her cohost Ryan Seacrest.

At the end of the May 7 episode, White and Seacrest gave their outro as normal. But, this time she surprised her cohost with throwback photos the public has never seen.

The first one was a family photo from 1961. Vanna White and her brother, Chip, sat on her parents, Herbert and Joan, laps. In the black and white photo, White wore a dress with white lace on top of it.

She then showed a video where she picked up an egg from a tree, presumably hunting for Easter eggs, and then handed it to her mom. “You know, isn’t it funny that I’m still wearing those pretty dresses?” White said. “And it’s still purple!”

“I love seeing all of that. Isn’t that fun?” Ryan Seacrest said. The photos and videos were also uploaded to the game show‘s Instagram page.

“She still looks the same,” one fan said.

“Aww. What a cutie,” commented another.

On May 5, Wheel of Fortune shared a video at the end of the episode of White going back to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she grew up. She took residents on a bus tour around her childhood city and then stopped at the house she grew up in. She also visited her elementary school and the ice cream place that she went to every day after school.

When White arrived at her old home, she ran into the resident that lives there now and she found out they have the same last name as her.

The Wheel of Fortune star then took a peek inside but didn’t show the house off on camera. White said that she hadn’t been in it in a “very long time,” but when she went in she felt “all the memories” from her childhood.

“No matter where life takes me, this will always be home,” White said. She then rode around on the bus and waved to South Carolina residents on the way.

“I’m just so happy to be back in my hometown. I feel like I’ve never left in a way.”