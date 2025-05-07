Ryan Seacrest Needs Ice After First Golf Lesson From Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest got a golf lesson from his Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White in her hometown and the host needed ice after a not-so-good game. It was his first time golfing and he walked away with a few bruises. White went back to South Carolina to visit her childhood home and places she went to as a kid before getting in a round of golf.

At the end of the May 6 episode, before the cohosts gave their outro, they showed off a game of golf. Seacrest leaned down on the course and swung his hips back and forth as White said, “I’ve been telling you, you’re going to love playing golf.”

“Yeah, I was excited to hear we were coming to Myrtle Beach, and you were going to give me my first lesson,” Ryan Seacrest said.

“Ok. I am. Let me see,” Vanna White replied.

Seacrest teed off and nearly spun around in a circle as the ball went haywire. Grass came up from the ground on his swing.

“No wait!” White said. She then proceeded to show him how to hit the ball and he was seen swinging the club numerous times in failed attempts.

“Ice!” he said at one point as White laughed at him. She then hit the ball like an expert a few times before Seacrest’s lessons continued.

“Oh, bend your knees too!” she told the American Idol host.

He bent his knees and made a cleaner hit, but still didn’t hit it far. “I don’t think it had enough trajectory,” Seacrest said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

“But at least you hit it,” White said, giving him a high-five.

“I made contact,” Seacrest said, letting out a relieved breath.

“You did! Good job!” White replied.

“Let’s go get a beer,” Seacrest said at the end of the lesson.

When the lesson ended, the video went back to the cohosts in the Wheel of Fortune studio. “I’m really proud of you for trying,” White said. “You did a good job.”

“Low expectations when you say: ‘At least you made contact and hit the ball,'” Seacrest joked. “I moved some earth along with my ball too. I think when you said, ‘Bend your knees,’ I bent my elbows, so, I better check on my body parts as well. I’ll keep at it. Thanks, Coach.”

The video was posted to Instagram and Wheel of Fortune fans said Seacrest got an “A for effort.”