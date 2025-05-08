A&E’s ‘Secrets of the Bunny Ranch’ Exposes Murky Underbelly of Notorious Brothel

A&E’s “Secrets Of” franchise has delved into everything from Miss America to Playboy. Next up is Secrets of the Bunny Ranch, premiering June 12 on the network. The six-part docuseries digs into the dark underbelly of Nevada’s Bunny Ranch brothel.

The business’s roots can be traced back to 1955, and it is now known as one of the world’s most famous legal brothels. It received wider exposure thanks to the popular HBO series Cathouse, which followed many of the workers, and ran for two seasons alongside a handful of specials. Many famous faces from all walks of life have been spotted there. Among them was Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, who was arrested in 2003 after being accused of assaulting a sex worker there. He pled no contest.

Helping tell the story are never-before-heard interviews, personal photos, exclusive footage that explores the brothel’s complex history and broader impact. Some former Bunny Ranch workers are going on the record for the first time.

According to the announcement release: “The documentary reveals how women drawn in by the promise of a better life through the glamorous world portrayed on Cathouse instead allege they faced a hidden reality marked by bullying, humiliation, manipulation, sexual assault and even murder.”

Chronicled is someone at the center of it all is the late owner Dennis Hof. He died in 2018 of a heart attack and was not without his scandals and controversies. Not to mention someone who had strong political connections. “The Art of the Pimp” author also had aspirations for public office as well. Hof vied for a seat in the state assembly.

He actually ran as a Republican candidate in 2018 for the Nevada Assembly, posthumously elected less than one month after his death. The polarizing figure had been viewed by supporters as prostitution liberator who worked to destigmatize the profession.

The back-to-back episodes will tackle topics including a detailed account of former NBA star Lamar Odom’s near-death experience a decade ago from those who were there. Odom reportedly paid $75,000 for a four-day party binge with two prostitutes.

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch premiere, June 12, 9/8c, A&E