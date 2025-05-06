‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ozark Coast Guard Vet Sunk Chance of $40,000 on ‘Simple’ Puzzle

Brittany Sims
Comments
Wheel of Fortune Bonus Round contestant Dave Kendall solving the puzzle on May 5, 2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Arcade Game

Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe Arcade Game

$499.99
Buy Now

A Coast Guard veteran competing on Wheel of Fortune sunk his chances at winning an additional $40,000 on a fairly simple puzzle. His Bonus Round puzzle was only six letters, but it left him floundering.

Dave Kendall, from Ozark, Missouri, appeared on the Monday, May 5, show alongside Molly Wilcox, from Riverview, Florida, and Mélisa Best, from Queens, New York. Kendall spent 10 years in the Coast Guard where he drove search-and-rescue boats. He eventually reached the elite level of Surfman.

Kendall solved the first two toss-ups, putting $2,000 in his bank. He landed on Bankrupt for the first puzzle. However, after both of his competitors also landed on Bankrupt, the turn moved back to him. He landed on $2,500 two times, giving him a huge lead. Kendall solved the puzzle — “Taking the Dune Buggy for a Spin” — making his total $13,000 after only one puzzle.

Wilcox, who loves playing Monopoly and has 20 versions of the game, solved the second puzzle for $5,600. Kendall tried to solve the next puzzle as “Shakespeareal Actors,” but host Ryan Seacrest told him that was wrong. It was actually “Shakespearean Actors,” which Wilcox solved. Not only did she get the Wild Card through that puzzle, but she also won a trip to the United Kingdom. This gave her the lead with $18,498.

Best, who gives fragrance “crawls” around SoHo, finally got on the board when she solved one of the Triple Toss-Ups. Kendall caught up to Wilcox when he solved the next two toss-ups for $4,000. He then took the lead when he solved the final puzzle — “The Cream of the Crop.” Wilcox ended with her total above. Best went home with $2,000. Kendall advanced to the Bonus Round with $23,600.

He brought his wife, Jenn, to the Bonus Round with him, where he picked “Phrase.” After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he picked “J,F,C, and I.” The veteran’s puzzle then looked like “IN _  FI_.” Kendall guessed “In a Fib,” and “In a Fich,” but neither of those were correct. The puzzle was “In a Fix.” Ryan Seacrest showed him that he lost out on an additional $40,000.

'Wheel of Fortune' Blasted After Contestant Loses $100,000 on 'Ridiculous' Puzzle
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Blasted After Contestant Loses $100,000 on 'Ridiculous' Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune fans commented on the video on YouTube, saying how easy the puzzle was. “That bonus round shouldn’t have been lost. That was easy,” one fan said. 

“Super Duper easy,” said another.

“Ain’t no way he lost this,” commented a third.

“This was such an easy puzzle!! I was practicing screaming at the TV lol,” said another.

“Too easy. How did he miss it?” wondered one fan.

This was the sixth Bonus Round puzzle in a row that has not been won.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check local listings

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Kristyn Hobbs on 5/2/2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blasted After Contestant Loses $100,000 on ‘Ridiculous’ Puzzle
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino., and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
2
Who Died in ‘NCIS’ Finale? Details on Fallout to Come in Season 23
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
3
Gary Cole Reacts to ‘NCIS’ Shocking Finale Death, Teases Parker’s ‘Vengeful Rage’
'American Idol' Season 23 top 8
4
Who Made the Top 7 on ‘American Idol’?
Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya at Met Gala
5
Stars on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet: See All the Photos