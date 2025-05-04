The Challenge veteran Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio resurfaced on social media following a report that he was present for the golf cart accident that killed sports agent Jeff Sperbeck.

On Friday, May 2, the reality star shared a montage of moments from his time at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, the prior weekend, including a video clip of him riding in a golf cart in between sets, according to Us Weekly’s account of the now-offline post.

The Instagram upload came a day after The U.S. Sun reported that Devenanzio was riding with Sperbeck in a golf cart driven by former NFL quarterback John Elway — the father of one of Devenanzio’s friends — at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, when Sperbeck fell off the cart and hit his head.

“Johnny and the agent were both standing where the golf bags normally go,” a source told The U.S. Sun. “So many people ride this way every day.”

According to that source, Elway wasn’t speeding or driving erratically, and after Sperbeck fell and hit his head, Devenanzio tried to stop the bleeding and to comfort the agent while they waited for the ambulance. Sperbeck was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday, April 30.

TMZ posted a similar report on Friday, May 2, with a source telling that site that Elway was driving the cart normally and that Sperbeck lost his balance and hit his head in a “freak accident.” TMZ also reported that Devenanzio tended to Sperbeck before paramedics arrived.

In a statement posted to X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, Elway said he was “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” by the death of his close friend, business partner, and agent.

“There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me,” the retired athlete added. “My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam, and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship, and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”