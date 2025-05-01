Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Get ready to hear some more wedding bells on Grey’s Anatomy — and soon! On the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy — Thursday’s (May 1) “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” — Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) finally decided on a wedding venue and a date … and their nuptials will happen in just a few days instead of months or even weeks down the line, as previously expected.

Following the episode, ABC revealed a promo for next week’s episode, “Love You Like a Love Song” (the penultimate of Season 21), revealing a first look at the big day to come … which will of course feature Link working at least a little bit and the surprise return of Levi (Jake Borelli) to officiate!

In this week’s lead-up episode, Jo treated a patient with endometriosis who was engaged to her lifelong best friend. She and her beau were destined to be together, or so they were told, because they were both born at Grey Sloan Memorial (then Seattle Grace) and landed in the NICU at the same time, so their moms are best friends. Their photos are even hung in the ward, so they’re local celebs of sorts. However, the bride-to-be was reluctant to accept her betrothed’s suggestion that they get married before her surgery, and after the successful procedure to treat her pain, she told Jo she didn’t want to marry him at all. They’d been told they were meant to be together their whole lives, but she didn’t know if it was actually what she wanted.

Jo seemed to really empathize with her patient’s perspective. After all, she, too, is engaged to someone she’s been best friends with for decades. Any resulting worries that she might make a similar decision were soon assuaged, though, when she approached Link with an offer: They could take the venue that her patient was canceling and move up the wedding to just four days away.

“I’m sad for them, but it’s for the best. I think I just saw us in them. They’ve known each other their whole lives. I just didn’t want to think they wouldn’t make it,” she explained.

After a moment of grumbling, Link happily agreed. And now the date (and place) is set.

Tune in next week for Jo and Link’s long-awaited wedding episode. The description for the episode reads, “Jo and Link’s wedding day arrives, along with some visitors. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen are met with a familiar face seeking treatment, and Lucas disagrees with Simone on how to approach a patient’s worsened condition.”

Borelli left Grey’s Anatomy earlier in the season, with Levi Schmitt, Jo’s best friend, moving to Texas with then-new boyfriend James (Michael Thomas Grant). The actor previously teased he would “love” to return to his role for the series, and it appears his wish has come true.

After next week’s wedding-themed episode is the finale for Grey’s Season 21, and details about what’s ahead in that episode can be found right here.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC