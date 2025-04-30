Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) doesn’t exactly appear to be on the same page as DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and DA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) in the Thursday, May 1, episode of Law & Order. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Sins of the Father,” when a car mechanic is murdered execution-style, Detectives Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) suspect his job was a cover for more sinister talents. As the trial gets underway for the arrested suspect, Baxter, Price, and Maroun are faced with who should answer for the crime. In our first look clip, Maroun sees similarities to her own story in the story of a suspect’s family.

“There is a bigger prize to be won here, guys,” Baxter says before exiting the room. Price stops Maroun before she can as well.

“What’s going on? You seem determined to stick up for this Ernesto Ruiz. Yeah, he’s a schoolteacher, he’s got no record, but his car was at the scene. We do have reason to think he might have been involved,” he points out.

Maroun doesn’t disagree with that. “Look, in my family, I was the project. The whole family organized around one thing: me, getting me a good education, pushing me to the top so that eventually I can pull everybody up with me,” she explains.

“Yeah, okay, that’s the beauty of the American immigrant experience,” Price remarks. Watch the full sneak peek above as Maroun explains just what paid for law school for her and why “yes, immigrant stories are beautiful. But they can be complicated, too.”

Law & Order Season 24 is nearing its finale, and Dancy told us, “It involves one of the characters in a much more personal way than they had originally anticipated, and ultimately, in a way that has me questioning whether I know that person or not.”

He added, “Price is left in place of not knowing whether he really knows his colleagues the way he thought he did. I suppose on another level, he is forced to balance up his commitment to the specifics of the law versus a more general sense of getting the right outcome, especially when one of the people concerned is somebody that he knows and cares for.”

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC