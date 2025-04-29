Ed Helms starred as Andy Bernard on The Office for seven seasons before the show came to an end in 2009. But will his character be making a return in the follow-up series, The Paper, which began production last year?

“I have zero intel on that, I’m sorry to say,” Helms said on the Tuesday, April 29, episode of The View. “And I also don’t know yet if Andy will be making an appearance. I haven’t heard. No one’s called.”

However, he said he “hopes” to bring his character back, if possible. “I’m just gonna float that energy out there right now,” the actor added. “Greg Daniels is making this show. It’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be incredible.”

So far, the only cast member from The Office who’s confirmed for The Paper is Oscar Nuñez, who will be reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Otherwise, the Peacock series will follow a new office with new characters. However, it will be based in the same fictional universe as The Office.

Helms also addressed the group chat he’s in with his former costars from The Office. “It’s totally private and I’m not allowed to talk about it,” he joked at first.

However, he eventually added, “It’s kind of a beautiful thing. The show ended a bunch of years ago, but we all have this incredible shared experience and every once in a while someone will just send pictures of their kids or just kind of a message of support [if] somebody’s going through something. It’s really quite lovely.”

The Hangover star ended the group chat conversation by joking, “Occasionally, of course, Creed [Bratton] will post crazy pictures of himself.” When Joy Behar questioned whether they were “naked shots,” he added, “Not naked, but …”

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. Although production began in July 2024, a premiere date has not been set yet.

The Paper, TBD, Peacock