Will Ed Helms Return for ‘The Office’ Spinoff ‘The Paper’? He Says…

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Ed Helms on The Office
Dannny Feld / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Office

 More

Ed Helms starred as Andy Bernard on The Office for seven seasons before the show came to an end in 2009. But will his character be making a return in the follow-up series, The Paper, which began production last year?

“I have zero intel on that, I’m sorry to say,” Helms said on the Tuesday, April 29, episode of The View. “And I also don’t know yet if Andy will be making an appearance. I haven’t heard. No one’s called.”

However, he said he “hopes” to bring his character back, if possible. “I’m just gonna float that energy out there right now,” the actor added. “Greg Daniels is making this show. It’s gonna be great. It’s gonna be incredible.”

So far, the only cast member from The Office who’s confirmed for The Paper is Oscar Nuñez, who will be reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. Otherwise, the Peacock series will follow a new office with new characters. However, it will be based in the same fictional universe as The Office.

Helms also addressed the group chat he’s in with his former costars from The Office. “It’s totally private and I’m not allowed to talk about it,” he joked at first.

However, he eventually added, “It’s kind of a beautiful thing. The show ended a bunch of years ago, but we all have this incredible shared experience and every once in a while someone will just send pictures of their kids or just kind of a message of support [if] somebody’s going through something. It’s really quite lovely.”

'The Office' Spinoff: Oscar Nuñez to Reprise Role as Oscar Martinez
Related

'The Office' Spinoff: Oscar Nuñez to Reprise Role as Oscar Martinez

The Hangover star ended the group chat conversation by joking, “Occasionally, of course, Creed [Bratton] will post crazy pictures of himself.” When Joy Behar questioned whether they were “naked shots,” he added, “Not naked, but …”

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. Although production began in July 2024, a premiere date has not been set yet.

The Paper, TBD, Peacock

The Office (2005) - NBC

The Office (2005) where to stream

The Office (2005)

Ed Helms




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Liam Starnes
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Liam Starnes Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit From Show
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has Disney Disaster as Rival Wins $67,000
The American Idol 2025 top 12
3
Who Made the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’?
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 19
4
Would Gibbs Be Proud of McGee’s Pursuit of Truth About Laroche on ‘NCIS’?
(from left) Jeopardy! players Liam Starnes, Erin Morin, and Steve Icsman
5
Shocking ‘Jeopardy!’ Loss Came Down to Final Question