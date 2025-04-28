60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley shocked viewers on Sunday night (April 27) when he used the final minute of the show to call out his bosses at Paramount following the departure of the program’s executive producer, Bill Owens.

In a segment titled “The Last Minute,” Pelley spoke directly to viewers, informing them that Owens stepped down from 60 Minutes after 26 years last week as Paramount Global, the parent of CBS News, looks to merge with Skydance Media, a deal that reportedly requires the green light from federal regulators under the Trump administration.

“In tonight’s Last Minute, a note on Bill Owens, who until this past week was executive producer of 60 Minutes. He was our boss,” Pelley said. “Bill was with CBS News for nearly 40 years, 26 years at 60 Minutes. He covered the world, covered combat, the White House; his was a quest to open minds, not close them.”

He continued, “If you’ve ever worked hard for a boss because you admired him, then you understand what we’ve enjoyed here. Bill resigned Tuesday; it was hard on him and hard on us. But he did it for us and you.”

Pelley noted how recent stories on the Israel-Gaza war and the Trump administration have started to see more oversight from Paramount higher-ups. “Bill made sure [the stories] were accurate and fair, he was tough that way, but our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger, the Trump administration must approve it,” Pelley stated.

“Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires,” he added. “No one here is happy about it. But in resigning, Bill proved one thing, he was the right person to lead 60 Minutes all along.”

HOLY SHIT! Did you see the end of @60Minutes tonight?pic.twitter.com/9ylHAVlfaE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 28, 2025

Owens stepped down from his position last week, citing an increasing lack of ability “to make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience.”

This comes as President Donald Trump is suing CBS News for what he claims was biased reporting on 60 Minutes, specifically an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which Trump alleges was edited in a way to mislead voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Viewers took to social media to react to Pelley’s shocking on-air statements, with one X user writing, “The loss of Bill Owen’s, a 37 year veteran of CBS News and executive producer at 60 Minutes, is a huge loss for independent media and the public. Mr. Owen’s departure because he fought for the broadcast and independent journalism is tragic and should be a red flag to all who treasure the freedom of the press.”

“OHHHH. Deep burn. That’s one damn powerful minute of television,” said another. “Hat’s off to all at 60 Minutes for your history of fair and important journalism. And thanks to this anchor for communicating what’s really going on behind this headline.”

“I was astounded…and saddened. This administration has done more and more damage and has no accountability,” added another.

“60 Minutes lost all credibility years ago,” said one commenter.

Another added, “60 minutes trying to act like some kind of victim?? Please! My eyes can’t roll far enough.”

“I hope I earn the respect for my work and ethics like how Bill got from his employees,” another wrote.