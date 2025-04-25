Ryan Seacrest Shares New Side Gig as Fans Say He’s ‘Good At Everything’

The always busy Ryan Seacrest just took on another side gig! Aside from hosting Wheel of Fortune and American Idol, Seacrest is involved in many other projects, and he just recently added on, although only temporarily, to the list.

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating Disney Princess Week all week long and to advertise the theme even more Ryan Seacrest and cohost Vanna White traveled to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Seacrest being the hard-working person that he is, picked up another job while he was there.

“Earning my ears as an honorary Disney cast member and earning some flight miles with these balloons,” he captioned his Instagram post on Thursday, April 24.

In the first photo, the cohosts stood next to each other as Seacrest pretended he was being taken away by the bunch of balloons he was holding. There were then three more photos of them posing with the balloons and big smiles on their faces in the parks.

The fourth photo showed Ryan Seacrest by himself, pointing to his cast member badge. It read, “Walt Disney World, Ryan Seacrest, Honorary Cast Member.” The badge then had a red ribbon under it that said, “Earning my ears.” He wore a red and blue button-down shirt and matching red pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

The last part of the post was a video of Seacrest giving away balloons in the parks. “I am giving away some balloons to families here today,” he said. As families walked up to him, one group asked him his name. “Ryan? Yes, I’m Ryan.”

Once they realized who he was, he offered to take a photo with them. The clip then ended with Seacrest asking a little girl dressed as Elsa if she wanted balloons. He handed her a bunch and she had a huge smile on her face.

At the end of the clip, White walked past him and gave Seacrest a confused look. “He’s good at everything, isn’t he?” she asked the camera.

Fans agreed with Vanna White and took to the comments to say so. “You’re good at everything Ryan! 🙌🏼 you deserve these ears,” an Instagram user said.

“He really is great at everything 🔥❤️,” wrote another.

“So much fun. Ryan, you are a man of many talents,” said another.

“You can pull off anything,” commented one last fan.

Aside from Wheel, Idol, and working at Disney World, Seacrest also runs the radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the charity The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and is on the board of trustees for the Paley Center for Media. However, his Disney job was only for one day.