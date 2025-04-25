‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Hiccups Loudly Before Winning $56,000

A Wheel of Fortune contestant loudly hiccuped before solving his Bonus Round puzzle. It was his cute way of revealing he knew the answer.

Henry Wong, from New York, New York, played against Nicole Adamski, from Elmira, New Jersey, and Joseph Galeano, from Fork, Maryland, on Thursday, April 24.

Adamski, who loves the 1990s, especially Zach Morris from Saved By The Bell, solved the first toss-up, putting $1,000 in her bank. Galeano, a theme party lover, solved the second, putting $2,000 in his bank.

Galeano solved the first puzzle, giving him the lead. Wong, a marathon runner, got on the board when he solved the Mystery Round Puzzle — “Robin Hood Ornament.”

Adamski had bad luck, despite being dressed like Snow White, and kept landing on Bankrupt. Wong also won the Prize Puzzle— “Packing My Bags.” He not only picked up the Wild Card during the round but also won a trip on a Disney Cruise. This gave him the lead with $11,535.

Adamski solved two of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Galeano solved the other. Wong solved the final puzzle — “Turning into a Puzzle.” He was moving on to the Bonus Round with a total of 16,635. Adamski went home with $5,000. Galeano left with $9,800.

For the Bonus Round, Wong picked “Phrase.” He brought his wife, Jennifer, who was dressed as Cinderella, with him.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Wong chose “C,H,D,O, and, M” because of the Wild Card. His puzzle then looked like “_ H_ _E THE H_CC_ _S.”

Before host Ryan Seacrest could tell Wong he had 10 seconds to solve the puzzle, the game show contestant hiccuped loudly. When the clock began, he solved “I Have The Hiccups,” which was correct. He had $40,000 to his total, giving him a grand total of $56,635.

“My favorite is when you actually did it,” Seacrest said, referring to Wong’s deliberate hiccup.

“You heard him hiccup before he solved it,” the host said. “I just didn’t want to hiccup back and give it away.”

Reddit users cracked up at Wong’s fake hiccup. “I saw that episode last night…It was hilarious to see Henry hiccup before solving the bonus round puzzle!!! 😂🤣😆,” one said.

“Did you see the answer to the final puzzle? Lol,” another said.

“That was such a random Bonus Round answer,” wrote one last fan.