[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Conners Season 7, Episodes 5 & 6.]

The Conners series finale may have aired, but it wasn’t the end for the TV family as their lives in Lanford continue offscreen. But is there a chance they could return for more stories in a different series? While ABC hasn’t announced any plans for a spinoff, The Conners‘ final episodes certainly left the door open for several different avenues.

“They’re all on an upward trajectory. They’ve all got something to look forward to,” executive producer Bruce Helford tells TV Insider.

According to fellow executive producer Bruce Rasmussen, the team behind The Conners was particularly eager to set Becky (Lecy Goranson) down a path for success. “Becky finally got back to who she was at the beginning of [Roseanne]. People forget [Lecy Goranson’s character] was the smartest one in the house. It was important to me to get her back to that.”

“We didn’t want her reward for overcoming all of that to necessarily be a man,” fellow executive producer Dave Caplan notes. “We wanted the reward for that to be the self-realization of who she was always meant to be.” And that self-realization came in the form of somewhat financial freedom, allowing Becky to purchase a new vehicle and plan for a new house with boyfriend Tyler (Sean Astin).

As viewers will recall, Becky was continuing her schooling this season and managed to land a good job, putting her on a path for success. Meanwhile, her nephew Mark (Ames McNamara) headed out to New York City to pursue cybersecurity sans college, leading to a new adventure for him.

Dan (John Goodman) and his wife Louise (Katey Sagal) looked forward to embarking on the best days of their romance, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) were settled with committing to each other after some relationship woes amid differing schedules. But one of the other major reveals in the finale was Jackie’s gig as a cop after she was reinstated to the police force.

“Everybody’s in a pretty good place. Jackie gets to be a cop. I would be most worried for Jackie as a cop,” Helford says jokingly. “But I think when Dan, at the grave site, says, ‘We always said if the kids were alive at the end of the day, then we’ve done our job,’ [he] is recognizing that he’s created a family of people who are capable of taking care of themselves.”

“If we didn’t feel that way, that $700 would’ve been way more depressing,” Helford admits. “So they were all going to take care of themselves. The family is on an upward trajectory, and hopefully that’s what people take away from it.”

While it feels like Dan is handing the reins to his kids, which of them would be best suited to take the lead? Below, we’re asking readers to cast their vote in a poll and sound off in the comments section about who they’d like to see back in a spinoff.