Jim Jefferies hosts The Snake, a new show premiering this summer on FOX
A new reality competition series is coming to Fox! The network announced its new venture into unscripted television, The Snake, on Tuesday, April 22.

SallyAnn Salsano, who created Jersey Shore, is the brains behind the operation. “SallyAnn brings her uniquely original voice to Fox with this fresh take on the strategy competition series and a universally appealing concept that will captivate audiences,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said. “Trust me — The Snake lives up to its name.”

So, what exactly is this show about? And when can we expect it to premiere? Scroll down for everything we know about the series.

What is The Snake?

Fox says The Snake is a “social survival of the fittest” competition. The contestants will work in “various persuasive professions” and will have to “leverage their unique skills, training, and power of persuasion as they face a multitude of challenges designed to showcase the traits needed to be successful in the game.”

The official description of the show reads: “The winner of each challenge becomes The Snake, earning control of The Saving Ceremony, an explosive, chain reaction elimination where it’s not about who wants you gone, but who is willing to save you. The Snake doesn’t just hinge on winning challenges — it’s about winning people over. The social aspect of the game never stops — connections are everything whether you’re making friends, faking friends, or sparking romantic connections. Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination.”

What does the winner get on The Snake?

The grand prize is $100,000.

Who is in The Snake cast?

Cast members have not been confirmed yet, but Jim Jefferies will be hosting the series. “I’m thrilled to be hosting The Snake, a show about making friends and faking friends,” he said in a statement. “I’ve been training for this job my whole life. Growing up in Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I’ve been around plenty of snakes.”

The cast will consist of 15 players total.

When does The Snake premiere?

An exact premiere date has not been announced, but Fox confirmed that the show will be coming in summer 2025. It will air on Fox and stream on Hulu.

The Snake, Season 1, Summer 2025, Fox

The Snake

Jim Jefferies




