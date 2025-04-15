‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Discover Ken Jennings’ Side Gigs Away From the Game Show

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Have you ever wondered what Ken Jennings does when he’s not filming Jeopardy!? Some fans of the game show found a video of Jennings talking about transit, and his side gigs were revealed, including hosting a parade, a podcast, a video series, writing books, and more.

“What’s Ken up to when not hosting?” a Reddit user wondered.

The first side job fans found was a video for the Transit Effect, in which he talks about “how transit influences infrastructure, economies, culture, and opportunity,” according to the website. The Transit Effect is a seven-part video series, with its first video out now. Jennings was a regular user of public transportation, especially in college when he attended the University of Washington and would take the train to visit his family in Edmonds.

“I think it’s neat to see what our host is doing outside of his day job. And, as a Seattle resident who doesn’t drive (so I see the inside of buses like the one Ken sat in very regularly), I adore that he’s doing this work for transit,” a Reddit user commented.

“This is so wholesome,” said another.

Aside from talking about transit, Jennings was also the Grand Marshall for the 2025 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade. The parade took place on Saturday, April 12, in Washington D.C. “Colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers burst down the Parade route in a spectacle of music and showmanship celebrating spring in DC,” according to the website.

As the Grand Marshall, Jennings was an honored individual who was featured at the front of the parade. He led interviews as well and gave commentary.

“It’s the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade! I’m in the booth! Who wants some facts about marching bands, pageant winners, and regional theater?” he posted on Instagram.

The host shared another photo from the parade, captioning it, “While I was at the big DC parade, Teddy Roosevelt ran over from the Nats game and immediately got distracted by my acclaimed Junior Genius books for kids. He thought they were bully; look at that grin.”

Speaking of books, Jennings is a published author. He has written numerous children’s books, including the one seen above, in The Junior Genius Guides Series. His most recent release was 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife in 2023. Jennings has also released trivia books, geography help, and guides for parents.

When he is not writing or hosting parades or game shows, he cohosts the podcast Omnibus with singer John Roderick. It “explains forgotten corners of human history and culture to posterity, and speaks at college campus and corporate events on topics ranging from the importance of learning to the future of artificial intelligence,” according to his website. New episodes drop every Thursday.

On a personal note, when Jennings is not working, he spends most of his time in Seattle, Washington, with his wife, Mindy, their children, Caitlin and Dylan, and their dog.

After his history-making run on Jeopardy!, Jennings appeared on numerous game shows, including Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, 1 vs. 100, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, The Chase, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Do any of these jobs shock you? Let us know in the comments.