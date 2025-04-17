Susan Noles had a great rapport with all of her Got to Get Out castmates — even Rashad Jennings, despite previously declaring he was “dead” to her — but there was one relationship that almost got off on the wrong foot.

The Golden Bachelor alum told TV Insider that she wasn’t familiar with most of the other contestants when she arrived. “When I walked in the door of the mansion, we were to mingle, and Demi [Burnett] was next to me, and I heard someone speak, and I went, ‘Who the hell is that? She’s rude,'” Susan recalled. “[Demi said], ‘Susan, you don’t know who that is? She’s known for her villainous [ways].'”

It turned out that the woman in question was Omarosa Manigault. “When I said, ‘I don’t watch reality TV,’ Omarosa came walking over and stood in my face and said, ‘You do not say, ‘I don’t watch reality TV,’ here.’ I had three seconds to decide if I was going to be intimidated,” Susan explained. “And I took two more steps and went right [up to her], and said, ‘I just did!'”

Luckily, it all blew over quickly, as Susan confirmed, “And we’re best friends [now].” She also said that Omarosa used to bring her snacks up to the watch tower when she was keeping an eye on people trying to escape.

Throughout the show, the contestants were randomly given exit strategies, which would give them a clue about how and when to escape. Cynthia Bailey received one in Episode 5 and enlisted Stein Retzlaff to help her, and they became the only two contestants to escape the mansion. They exited when there was $312,060 in the pot, which meant they took home $156,030 each.

After two players, Clare Crawley and Jill Ashlock, left by choice, the remaining 16 made it to the end with the remaining $687,940 in the bank. They all split it and each took home $42,996.

Susan received a couple of exit strategies during the competition but failed to escape. The first time it was because she fell asleep when she was supposed to be planning her escape. “I had been up since 5 o’clock in the morning cooking!” she explained.

What she did promise, though, is that she was authentically herself the whole time. “It’s still me. The best part of reality TV for me is I get to be me,” Susan said. “I’m not acting. I’m not trying to sell something that I’m not. I am who I am.”

