Hulu’s new competition show Got to Get Out dropped all of its Season 1 episodes on Friday, April 11. The game featured nine reality television favorites and 11 rookie competitors competing for a share of $1 million.

Throughout the contestants’ 10-day stay in a mansion, a dollar was added to the pot every second. Players were randomly given exit strategies for when certain windows or doors would unlock as the pot hit a certain dollar amount, giving them the opportunity to escape and try to make a run for the gates. Those who got out got to keep the money that was in the bank at the time of their escape, while the rest of the cast members would be stuck back in the house with the bank restarting from $0.

Getting outside the gates was no easy feat, though. It was a lengthy run down the driveway, and if somebody spotted a player escaping, they could hit a button in the house that would close the gate and keep the player trapped inside.

After many failed attempts, two players were finally successful in employing an exit strategy in Episode 5. Cynthia Bailey received a clue that told her when a window would open. She knew she wouldn’t be able to make the run herself, so she enlisted the help of Stein Retzlaff.

Leading up to the escape, Cynthia solidified herself as the “button watcher.” She sat on a couch near the button and did not move, ready to pounce and push it if anyone tried to get out. Little did the other players know, though, that she was actually the one coming up with an escape plan. Cynthia earned the other contestants’ trust that she would watch the button, giving Stein plenty of time to run through the gates with the pot at $312,060.

Stein had the opportunity to do whatever he wanted with the money, and rightfully decided to share it with Cynthia. They split the money evenly, taking home $156,030 each and getting to leave with several days left.

The competition continued for everybody else. Being away from home proved to be too much for Clare Crawley and Jill Ashlock, who both decided to leave in Episode 6. That left 16 players competing for the remainder of the prize pot, which could reach a maximum of $687,940.

By the final episode, there were no more successful attempts, and the windows were boarded up to make it harder to catch escapists. Plus, a penalty was put into play to prevent sporadic button-pushing — anyone who pushed the button when someone wasn’t escaping would be locked in a giant birdcage for 30 minutes.

Spencer Pratt got the first finale exit strategy at $625,000. He pulled Val Chmerkovskiy, Steven Giannopoulos, and Rob Roman into his plan. Val was chosen as the runner, while Rob kept an eye on Susan Noles, who was guarding the driveway from the “watch tower” above. Meanwhile, Steven stood in the hallway of the watch tower to block anyone who tried to run down, while Spencer aimed to create chaos on the main floor and distract Rashad Jennings, who was posted up at a window that had a small opening in the boards.

Rashad had too good of an eye and was able to see a blur running down the driveway, pushing the button in the nick of time before Val got out.

Lindsey Coffey also had an exit strategy at $632,000. She filled in Shane Dougherty, whom she was having a bit of a showmance with. They also let Steve Helling know. Steve proved to be untrustworthy at the beginning of the game and had no strong alliances, so he pretended to have an advantage that gave him the ability to disable the button and the warning lever in the watch tower for 15 seconds. This way, he (rightfully) hoped, others would want to let him in on their plans.

Unfortunately for Lindsey and Shane, Steve’s advantage was completely made up, so when Shane made a run for it and Kim Zolciak Biermann saw him from the watch tower, she pulled the lever, which notified Demi Burnett to hit the button.

The last exit strategy in the finale was obtained by Athena Vas for $638,000. Although she had a big fight with her showmance buddy Nick “Doodles” Metzler the night before, she decided to try and work with him again on the final day. It turned out that he also had a “kill switch” advantage, which actually did disable the watch tower lever for eight minutes after he dropped the 8-ball from the pool table into the swimming pool.

Also oblivious to Steve’s lie, Athena and Doodles brought him in on their plan as well. Doodles made a run for it when the window opened. Although the observers in the watch tower noticed him getting away, there wasn’t much they could do since the lever was disabled. Steve was keeping an eye on the button, and he ended up turning on Athena and Doodles by pressing it before Doodles got out.

Steve admitted that he didn’t trust that Athena and Doodles would actually split the money with him. He’d rather walk away with some money by splitting the pot with the whole house, rather than letting Athena and Doodles split $638,000 and leave everyone else with basically nothing. So, he wrecked their plan.

In the end, the 16 players split the $687,940 pot, earning $42,996 each. The players who remained at the end were: Spencer, Kim, Val, Demi, Susan, Omarosa Manigault, Rashad, Doodles, Athena V., Lindsey, Shane, Steven, Rob, Steve, Yahné Coleman, and Athena Suich.

