The newest member of Intelligence is getting a first in the Wednesday, April 23, episode of Chicago P.D.

In “Name Image Likeness,” Cook (Toya Turner), who joined the unit earlier this season, works her first CI (confidential informant) during a vicious robbery-homicide case involving a star college athlete.

When it comes to her approach with the CI, Cook “tries to play things close to the vest with her,” Turner tells TV Insider. “She tries to just make it be about the work, but then it starts to get more personal where she’s willing to put herself on the line for her CI. And of course it doesn’t go well.”

What’s challenging the team the most with this case is the high-profile nature of the athlete involved and being questioned. “We don’t agree on how to approach it. If you have the Steph Curry committing a crime, what do you do? I feel like Cook doesn’t give a damn. I know Platt [Amy Morton] doesn’t give a damn. Voight [Jason Beghe] doesn’t either,” says Turner. “But it seems like Atwater [Laroyce Hawkins] and Ruzek [Patrick John Flueger] had this thing, ‘Well, he’s a basketball legend,’ you know what I mean? So I think it causes us to not be clear on how we want to approach the situation.”

The season is building to the finale, which will include Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek’s long-awaited wedding. “She looks beautiful. I cried. There’s going to be some new dynamics with relationships within the unit going on, and the cake was great,” Turner previews.

Executive producer Gwen Sigan previously told us in January, “To get to see the two of them finally tie the knot after all this time and do something special and that feels a lot like them is the goal.”

