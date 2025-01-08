Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

There’s no way that Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) is up to anything good on Chicago P.D., right?

He ostensibly seemed to be on Sergeant Voight’s (Jason Beghe) side, ready to let Intelligence operate as the unit has been, but then he started making some questionable moves. And after his last conversation with Voight, in which he made clear he knows stuff about the unit that he could easily use against them since he’s not going to Internal Affairs, well, he has to have plans.

Below, showrunner Gwen Sigan teases what’s going on with him, what to expect from Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) wedding, and more ahead of the January 8 midseason return.

You left off with that conversation between Voight and Reid, and I keep becoming more and more suspicious of this deputy chief. What can you say about what’s coming up with that dynamic and what’s going on with Reid?

Gwen Sigan: Yeah, I know, he definitely has a lot up his sleeve, that guy. Yeah, so we ended on that big sort of him telling Voight that he has all this information and really, I mean the stakes of that are very high. He has enough information to jail certain members of the team to disband the unit. He can do quite a lot with it, but obviously he’s not using it. And so the question becomes why? What does he want? And we know Voight’s not happy being in anyone’s pocket for sure. And so he will not love this relationship and not knowing what Reid is thinking. And I think Reid is such a sort of guarded person and he is very good at that and he sort of uses it almost as a superpower. And so for Voight, he has to figure out what’s going on and we’ll start to see some of the favors that Reid is asking for and get to realize the position it puts Voight in and between the two of them, that relationship shifting and changing and a bit of cat and mouse between the two of them, until eventually it’s all gloves off.

It feels like Reid kind of looks at Intelligence as a unit he can use because he had that move where he kept Burgess there.

Exactly. Yeah.

So is that what we’re going to see is he feels like he can move them into places that he can use them perhaps with other units, too? Is that going to expand that way?

Yeah, yeah, that’s really what I think — it speaks so much to how his brain works and who he is, that he wants to get to know everybody and be able to use everybody. And we’ll see throughout the season what that looks like and what he ends up doing with that. But that’s such a part of him. I think he likes that Burgess now feels perhaps a little beholden to him, and now he’s also got Voight, so he’s slowly starting to get information on everybody basically so that he can use them like pawns. And so we’ll find out why and what he actually wants to do with that. But that’s definitely a big piece of it is feeling like you have ownership over people.

Episode 10 is Ruzek-centric and his father is back. What can you preview about what brings him back and is he going to be getting involved in wedding planning?

There’s definitely a little bit of wedding planning in these two episodes, so you get a little bit of it. But yeah, Jack Coleman‘s back, it was so nice to have him back, and I think excellent and he did such fine work in this, but it’s a really sort of just a small story between Ruzek and his dad. It’s just about parenting and as you get older that you almost become your parent’s parent and that sort of cycle of aging and what that looks like and especially for a pair like them that they’ve had such an interesting past and there’s so much love there, but they’ve been through a lot together. It’s a difficult relationship I think like most fathers and sons. And so we get to explore that. And then it’s also paired with this really dark sort of twisted case that’s very thematic and becomes something that sort of sinks its teeth into Ruzek and you can’t really let go of, and it’s an open-ended case. It’s something that is ongoing. And so for these two episodes you get, it’s the same A story and the same sort of story with Ruzek and his family. And you see just sort of how, not obsessed, but really locked in Ruzek gets and determined to figure out what’s going on and to be able to solve this case and, even once it’s solved, to make sense of the case. And so there’s I think a lot of really interesting themes that go on through both. I’m really proud of these two. I think that the cast and the guest cast were so excellent and such good performances. And so there are a couple special ones. They’re good.

Is there anything you can say about the upcoming wedding and about Burgess and Ruzek’s relationship leading up to it?

Yeah, I think it’s fun. They have so much going on in their lives, you’ll see that in the next few episodes. But I think there’s this conscious effort to also, as we’ll see, articulated in an episode to sort of enjoy this time of their life of being engaged and planning the wedding. And it’s something we don’t really get to see so much on the show because we’re usually at work, but to get to remember that they’re planning this wedding and trying to juggle it all and do that while they’re also parenting Mac and working these very high-stress jobs. And, eventually, the weddings planned for the season finale and to get to see the two of them finally tie the knot after all this time and do something special and that feels a lot like them is the goal there.

Are there any other returning characters coming up?

We do have Val [Natalee Linez] coming back, so she’ll be back for another [episode centered on] Atwater [LaRoyce Hawkins]. And who else? Obviously, Reid, Mac will be back for some of the wedding stuff. I think that might be it.

Are you looking at maybe any big returns for the wedding on the guest list?

We’ll see, I think it would be so fun to be able to do that. I don’t know how logistically possible it is, but yeah, it would be fun.

Are there any significant new characters being introduced?

Lots of really cool guest stars, I would say. As far as recurring, there’s a wonderful young actress, Anabelle Toomy [in the January 15 and February 26 episodes]. She blew us all away. This little girl is incredible. I always say she’s an exciting one, and yeah, just a lot of really cool guest stars that will be there for the episode like we always do.

How is Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) doing in the aftermath of what happened to Gloria (Yara Martinez)?

Not good. Not good. We’ll see it through the back end of the season, sort of what the consequences of that event are for him. And a lot of those consequences are emotional ones. I think it triggered a lot for him. It’s a lot he’s going to have to deal with and certainly work on whether it’s — I don’t think it’s very conscious in the beginning. I don’t think he’s very aware of how much it’s affecting him until a bit later on in the season, but it really triggers stuff all the way back to childhood. So he has to find a way out of it. We also are sort of articulating this crisis of faith for him that it kind of rocks a lot of the bedrock to how he helps define his life and make sense of it through religion. And so it’s been really fascinating to write and Benny’s been incredible in it. So that’s an exciting story that will be coming.

And then I know this week’s episode is centered on Cook (Toya Turner). What are you enjoying about exploring more stuff about her and her personal life?

It’s so fun. It’s so fun to get to write a new character. I think with Cook, it’s like we wanted to make her as layered as we possibly could and have obviously all of these different worlds where you could pull story from, but also to sort of explain this character and who she is and why she’s a cop and what policing means to her. And I think we’ve taken it in a different direction and a direction that we haven’t really gotten to go down too often. And so I think it’s fun and it shows a lot of a different range for Toya. She’s so good. She can do a lot. I think it will afford her so many different opportunities in the future to pull from these different spaces that this character occupies.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC