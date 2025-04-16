‘Abbott’s Touching Finale, Agatha Christie’s ‘Zero’ Game, ‘Sherlock & Daughter,’ Boden Visits ‘Chicago Fire’

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Season Finale 8:30/7:30c

The Emmy-winning comedy’s fourth season goes out on a very enjoyable high when the entire school descends upon Philadelphia’s Must Touch Museum for some hands-on fun. For Janine (Quinta Brunson), the field trip is a chance to impress Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) stern father (Orlando Jones), who volunteered to chaperone — though it means suppressing the “fun Janine” side of her personality. Newly restored principal Ava (Janelle James), who’s not above exploiting her return to authority with some wacky executive orders, brings along her beau O’Shon (Matthew Law), whose generous gift gives her pause. While most of the kids are thrilled with the outing, Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) jaded eighth graders think the place is “for babies,” until they discover a creative outlet that brings the episode to an uproarious finale. This is Abbott at its best.

Towards Zero

Series Premiere

This loose adaptation of an Agatha Christie classic opens with a solicitor (Clarke Peters) laying out his theory of a good detective story. “They begin in the wrong place. They begin with the murder. … The murder is the end. The story begins long before, years before, when the murder is seeded. The point zero, if you will.” And so it is as the first chapter of a three-part whodunit sets up the intrigue to come, when 1930s golden-boy tennis star Nevile Strange (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) visits his invalid aunt (Anjelica Huston) at her seaside estate of Gull’s Point, creating an awkward triangle after he arranges for both his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) and glamorous new wife Kay (Mimi Keene) to be there at the same time, all still recovering from a messy public divorce hearing. Other guests become suspects as well when murders occur, and it’s up to a war-damaged Inspector Leach (a bedraggled Matthew Rhys, not far removed from his Perry Mason persona) to solve the crimes. More episodes drop Thursday and Friday.

Sherlock & Daughter

Series Premiere 9/8c

The great Sherlock Holmes returns to TV in a Victorian-era caper that pairs him with a spunky young American woman who claims to be his daughter. We meet Sherlock, played with optimum fussy arrogance by Fargo and Harry Potter alum David Thewlis, in a moment of crisis, shirking crime scenes for reasons he can’t discuss, though the absence of Dr. Watson factors into it. “These days I cannot even help myself,” he confides in Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), whom he first mistakes for hired help. Though they’re often at odds, Holmes sees Amelia as useful, being able to go where he cannot, and before long, the game’s afoot.

Chicago Fire

9/8c

Firehouse 51 welcomes back its former chief, now Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) — though it’s anything but a happy reunion. He locks horns with Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) during a tough interrogation of the 51 crew in the wake of a disastrous firefight that left one of their own in bad shape. Battling fires is harrowing enough, but facing the wrath of Boden is another level of intense.

The Masked Singer

8/7c

With this season’s field narrowed to the top two from each group, it’s time for the “merging of the masks” for the Lucky 6: Boogie Woogie, Coral, Mad Scientist Monster, Nessy, Paparazzo, and Pearl. Each costumed contestant takes the stage, answering rapid-fire questions from the panel and singing their hearts out in hopes of moving on.

