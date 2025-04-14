Teddi Mellencamp felt “scared” for the first time amid her cancer journey after a recent conversation with her doctors. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was told she had a “50%” shot at beating the disease with immunotherapy.

“It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she said on Nightline.“50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

However, she also explained why she’s remaining optimistic, despite the odds. “[The doctor’s] like, ‘No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around, so that’s how long the study has worked.’ So that’s when I then try to find the positive,” she explained, adding that the treatment option has only existed for about 10 years.

“I really like to have control, and this is completely out of my control,” she added while tearing up. “And for the first time, I’m really scared.”

Mellencamp was previously diagnosed with melanoma and had more than 20 surgeries. In February, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs. She had brain surgery, but in an early April update, she revealed that doctors found four more tumors on her brain. Now, she’s undergoing immunotherapy and radiation to fight the Stage 4 cancer.

“Sometimes I feel really strong and beautiful and like I can do anything, and sometimes I feel like this might be the lowest and the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she admitted. Mellencamp shares three children with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. They have put their divorce plans on hold while he’s supported her amid her cancer battle.

In an April 9 Instagram post, Mellencamp gave some insight into how she’s really doing. Along with a before-and-after photo of her hair, which is now shaved off, she explained, “Sometimes I am so focused on ‘being strong’ that I forget I am allowed to be sad, cry it out, and feel very alone. I love my kids, friends, and family so much and am forever grateful to them but dang today is one of those days.”