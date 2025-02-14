One day after Teddi Mellencamp had surgery to remove two tumors from her brain, her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, updated fans on her condition.

“So many people asking for updates,” Arroyave wrote on his Instagram Story. “All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in os much pain. She’s finally getting some much needed rest. I know she is grateful for the outpouring of love.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave, who have three children together, separated in 2024, with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filing for divorce in November. However, he has been by her side amid her latest health issues. Mellencamp announced her latest cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 12, and revealed that she was having surgery that same day.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared. “Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors in my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

In addition to the two larger tumors that were removed during surgery, the mom of three also had smaller tumors that she said “will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

She concluded, “I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

Mellencamp was previously diagnosed with Stage II melanoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2022. She had multiple surgeries before being declared cancer-free later that year. However, more melanomas kept popping up. As of December 2024, she had had 20 surgeries and 17 melanomas removed. She has not revealed whether her brain tumors are a result of the past melanomas.