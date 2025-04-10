Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” 9-1-1 is! The ABC drama is in the middle of a two-parter, and the first ended with one of the members of the 118 in some seriously dire straits — as in, the more Chimney (Kenneth Choi) bleeds and coughs, the more worried we are.

What’s not helping? The promo for the April 17 episode, the second part and conclusion of this “Contagion” event, because it warns, “Think you know the ending? You’re dead wrong.”

The 118 is in the middle of responding to a call at a lab that is designated for lethal and exotic viruses, and one of the employees, Moira (Bridget Regan), sped up the incubation period for CCHF (Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever), then was fired. While rescuing her former colleagues, the 118 ended up trapped when an explosion triggered a lockdown, and when Chimney’s face mask blew off, he was seemingly exposed; he’s since started coughing up blood and bleeding from his nose. It wasn’t looking good for him at the end of the latest episode.

Now, in the promo for Season 8 Episode 15, Bobby’s (Peter Krause) trying to find out the plan with two of his firefighters — Hen (Aisha Hinds) was injured during the explosion and needed a chest tube for a collapsed lung — down. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) says her husband’s already in the second phase (organ failure), and he knows, “I’m running out of time.”

Buck (Oliver Stark) and Athena (Angela Bassett) are the ones on the outside, and he warns the FBI agents that if they wait, “you’re going to be pulling out bodies” … and we see body bags. The promo also shows Hen extremely upset and crying, Chimney bleeding way too much, a firefighter collapsing in a hallway, Buck sobbing, and much more, including something possibly going wrong with the anti-viral? Maddie says it was his only shot, but Bobby says, “Still is.” Uh-oh! It’s looking like this could be the most emotional episode of 9-1-1 yet.

