Everyone, out of Hondo’s way!

Shemar Moore‘s character is chasing after a suspect, starting through a fence and moving on through crowds of people, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, April 11, episode of S.W.A.T.

But it seems like nothing — Hondo yelling out and identifying himself, getting hit by a car, people standing around — will stop this suspect. Hondo calls in the foot pursuit along with a description of the suspect and where they are, which will come in handy when the man gets away. Watch the moment Hondo loses his suspect in the sneak peek above.

In this episode, titled “The Enemy Within,” when three of L.A.’s finest are targeted and gunned down in the street, Hondo and 20-Squad enlist the help of LAPD psychologist Dr. Wendy Hughes (Cathy Cahlin Ryan) to assist in stopping a murderous rampage, reopening old wounds tied to the department’s failed response to a school shooting.

It’s all leading up to the two-hour series finale on Friday, May 16, beginning at 9/8c. In the first hour, “Ride or Die,” when an auto carrier truck gets hijacked by a high-speed crew, Hondo encounters a ghost from his past – a violent car thief thought to be long-dead. As the brutal road warriors tear across L.A. in pursuit of a mysterious $60 million car, Hondo’s old rivalry reignites, and he’s forced to confront a long-held fear. Also, Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh) is thrust into a personal crisis when her brother, Leon, becomes tangled in the investigation, putting her SWAT future in jeopardy.

Then, in the conclusion, “Return to Base,” the SWAT team undertakes its final mission when a violent crew of ex-pat Russian mercenaries holds Los Angeles hostage after planting hundreds of hidden explosives across the city in a bid to extort the release of their brutal leader, Dmitri Rykov. When Rykov is brought to SWAT for safekeeping, SWAT HQ comes under attack, forcing Hondo and 20-Squad to fight for their very survival.

