‘Jeopardy!’ Thriller Decided by Huge Gamble on Final Question

[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, April 7, episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! was determined on a final wager and triple stumper that shocked fans as three game show contestants faced off in another thrilling episode.

Mike Dawson, from Portland, Oregon, returned to defend his title and try to win his second game. He faced two new contestants — Erin Li, from Queens, New York, and Taylor Mattox, from Columbus, Ohio. Dawson’s one-day total was $21,601.

Dawson, a technology manager, found the Daily Double on the second clue and used it to build an early lead. The clue read, “All 5 words of it; it’s the most famous line spoken by the soothsayer in Julius Caesar.” Dawson answered with “What is Beware of the Ides of March?” and got it correct, adding $3,000 to his bank.

He, along with Mattox, an IT specialist, answered five questions right before the first break. Li answered four right and one wrong. But the DD put Dawson on top with $4,400.

By the end of the first round, Dawson was still on top. He had $8,000, with 13 correct answers. Li, a psychiatrist, moved up to second with $3,600 and nine answers correct. Mattox had $1,800 after answering five questions correctly.

In Double Jeopardy, Li found the first DD. The clue read, “Southwest of Sri Lanka is this archipelago of some 1,200 islands, of which 200 are inhabited.” Li correctly answered, “What are the Maldives?” She gained $3,000 in her bank after answering correctly, giving her $6,000 to Dawson’s $8,000. She took a small lead, but Dawson quickly surpassed her.

However, Mattox lost $3,000 when he answered his wrong. The clue read, “The Chronicon Regum Legionensium is the ‘Chronicle of’ them–Spanish rulers, not a 21st century rock band.” Mattox didn’t know the right answer, which was “Who are the Kings of Leon?” This brought his total to $0.

The whole game, Dawson only answered two questions incorrectly, meaning he answered 26 right. By the end, Li had 19 correct and one incorrect. Mattox had 10 right and three wrong. Going into Final Jeopardy, Dawson had $22,000. Li was in second with $15,600. She had the potential to win it all. Mattox had $3,600. However, the final question led to a stunning triple stumper with none of the contestants answering correctly.

The final clue read, “His 1821 novel was inspired by stories told to him by John Jay of Jay’s experiences with spies during the revolution.” Dawson answered with, “Who is Irving?” He wagered $8,001, leaving with a total of $13,999. Li wrote, “Who is Crane?” She bet all of her money, leaving with $0. Mattox answered, “Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?” He wagered $3,000, leaving with $600. The correct answer was “James Fenimore Cooper.”

This made Dawson a two-day champion despite not knowing the right answer. He has a two-day total of $35,600. Dawson will be back on Tuesday, April 8, to face off against two new contestants.

Reddit users commented on the shocking wagers and the triple stumper. “What a game!!! Tough way to lose for Erin, though. Hope she can get a second chance invite because she played so well throughout!”