‘The Simpsons’ Twins Patty and Selma Undergo Major Weight Loss Transformation

Marge Simpson’s (Julie Kavner) twin sisters Patty and Selma Bouvier (Kavner) have been a staple on The Simpsons for years. They are known for their dry humor, chain-smoking, and hatred towards Marge’s husband, Homer (Dan Castellaneta).

In the past, the two never seemed to care too much about their appearance. However, now the twins are gaining some time in the spotlight for their weight loss transformation.

Sunday’s (April 6) episode, titled, “The Last Man Expanding,” saw Patty and Selma, as well as another supporting character, all slimmer because of a popular weight loss drug. Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria), who is known for wearing a blue t-shirt that is way too small for him, wore a smaller version of his shirt and red shorts, which fit him a lot better. He was seen carrying a “family-sized” version of the drug down a sidewalk with a big smile on his face.

In the episode, the whole town of Springfield gets hooked on a weight loss drug called Othinquic, their version of Ozempic. Ozempic is a drug that helps control type 2 diabetes. It can be used for long-term weight management. The only character who avoids the temptation of the drug is Homer, who is known for his beer belly.

Patty and Selma looked unrecognizable as they were almost as thin as Marge as they sat next to her on the Simpsons’ couch. Despite being thin herself, Marge was also tempted to use the drug after seeing her family, friends, and neighbors use it and get dramatic results.

This episode didn’t sit well with fans, who expressed their outrage on social media.

“Wtf happened to Patty and Selma?” an X user wrote.

“This is indeed a disturbing universe,” said another.

“I’m gonna hate this episode so bad when I see Selma and Patty slimmed down and shaved,” tweeted a fan.

“Please just end it,” begged one fan.

Lucky for these folks, the characters are bound to return to their regular figures by the next episode, as the sitcom follows a linear universe.

The Fox staple was recently renewed for four more seasons, taking The Simpsons up to Season 40.

