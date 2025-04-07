Pat Sajak & Daughter Maggie Hang Out With Wayne Gretzky at NHL Game

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Maggie Sajak has shared a photo with two people fans called “the greatest of all time.” The Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent attended an NHL game on Sunday, April 6, with her dad and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Maggie shared a video on Instagram where she, her dad, mom, and brother all attended the Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders game at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. They were there to witness Alex Ovechkin try to beat Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record of 894, which he duly did!

Maggie shared that Gretzky was there to see his record be broken. They got to hang out with him after the game, as he is a family friend. Maggie wore a black leather jacket, jeans, and an orange sweater. Pat was dressed down in blue and orange Capitals gear, a look completely different from his usual WoF suit.

Maggie then posted a photo of her, Pat, and Gretzky to her Instagram hours later. In this photo, Pat wore his normal suit getup sans tie. “Me and a couple of legends on a historic day,” she captioned the post.

“The Great One of hockey with the Great One of game shows!” a follower wrote.

“How does it feel to be with the greatest game show host and the greatest hockey player of all time?” another said.

“Wow!!!! My dream photo op. You guys rock!” commented another.

“Legends,” said one fan.

“What a wonderful picture,” one last fan said.

This outing came one week after Maggie had filmed her and her family at the opening day of a Dodgers game in Los Angeles. There, Pat wore a black hoodie to support the team.

At both games, the Sajak family sat front row and documented their day.

However, at the Capitals game, Pat made it onto the Jumbotron. He wished Ovechkin and the Capitals good luck during their game before putting on a Capitals baseball cap.

Pat is enjoying his retirement at sporting events with family after being on WoF for 41 seasons. However, he will be back on fans’ TV screens soon as his last season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on April 30.