Maggie Sajak shared a rare video of her dad, Pat Sajak, after he retired from Wheel of Fortune. The father-daughter duo attended a baseball game at Dodgers Stadium.

“Come with me to Opening Day at Dodgers Stadium,” she said in the video as she took a video of herself. “Well, actually, come with us.” Maggie then panned the camera to Pat, who ate from a box of candy and then smiled for the camera. Maggie donned a bright blue shirt, the color of the Dodgers, while Pat had on a black Los Angeles hoodie. This look was drastically different from what he normally wore on the game show. Opening Day for the Dodgers was Thursday, March 27. She shared the video the next day on Instagram.

Maggie then shared videos of the players and the 2024 World Series banner being unveiled. Josh Groban sang the National Anthem, fireworks went off, and there was a flyover of planes. There was also a car on the field with the World Series trophy inside.

Pat’s wife, Lesly, was also in attendance at the game. Maggie shared a video of their feet resting on the barrier of the field since they were front row. The Dodgers played against the Tigers and won 5 to 4.

Fans reacted to seeing Pat in Maggie’s comments. “Happy to see Pops looking good and enjoying a day with his girl,” one said.

“Pat Sajak, we miss you on Wheel of Fortune!” wrote another.

“Wow! Nice seating area in the front row with your dad,” commented a third.

“Great to see your Pops. Tell him we miss him,” said another.

“Your dad looks great. Hope you had a fun day,” wrote one fan.

Pat Sajak seems to be enjoying retirement and watching Ryan Seacrest on Wheel, who took over for him on Season 42. Despite her dad’s retirement, Maggie stayed on the game show as the social media correspondent.

