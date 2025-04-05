Access Hollywood cohost Kit Hoover is headed for a split from her husband, Athlete Advantage CEO Crowley Sullivan.

Hoover filed for divorce from Sullivan in Los Angeles late last month, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, April 4. She and Sullivan have two adult daughters, Campbell, 22, and Hayes, 21, as well as son Crowley Jr., 18, who’s listed as a minor, and Hoover is seeking joint legal and physical custody, the magazine adds.

The TV personality attributed her and Sullivan’s divorce to irreconcilable differences and listed May 1, 2024, as the day of separation, according to People. Hoover is also seeking spousal support “per agreement of the two parties,” with a division of assets pending a final evaluation upon Sullivan signing the paperwork, People reports.

The news of the couple’s separation made headlines in December 2024. A week later, in an episode of her podcast, The Coop With Kit, Hoover asked guest Elizabeth Hurley how to maintain ties to an ex, Us Weekly notes.

Hoover got her start as a participant in the first season of the MTV reality show Road Rules in 1995. She then became a correspondent and host for Fox News, ESPN2, and TV Guide Channel, before joining Access Daily in 2010 and Access Hollywood in 2019.

“I love my work, and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it’s impossible to do everything well all of the time,” Hoover told Woman’s World in 2021. “There are times you can’t be where you need to be and so different aspects might suffer, but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out. If you focus on what’s most important, I think it all comes out in the wash.”

Sullivan became CEO of Athlete Advantage in December 2024. Previously, he drove revenue generation for ESPN, USA Today Sports Digital Media Group, the Chicago White Sox, and the UFC, according to a news release.

Hoover praised Sullivan on their 24th anniversary in August 2023, writing on Instagram, “Thanks for loving this lunatic and for our beautiful family that is my EVERYTHING. I love you.”