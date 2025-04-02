Bryce Wargin, who is from Arizona but currently living in Kansas City, Missouri, just won his third Jeopardy! game for a three-day total of $59,400. He will be back on Thursday, April 3, to face two new opponents and try and win his fourth game. However, fans may be wondering who the genius is outside of the show.

He revealed on Jeopardy! that he has lived in five different states in the last six years, including Indiana and Louisiana.

On the game show, Wargin introduced himself as a post-market surveillance coordinator. They are responsible for monitoring the safety and performance of products after they have been released to the market, ensuring compliance, and identifying issues. According to his LinkedIn page, Wargin has held that position at W.L. Gore & Associates since November 2022.

Before that, he was a statistical consultant for various clients. He also dipped his toes into teaching math and science at Caritas Academy from September 2021 to May 2022. Wargin also helped out as a teaching assistant at his alma mater, Texas A&M, from January 2014 to May 2015. He graduated from the college in 2015 with a master’s degree in statistics. Before that, the game show contestant attended the University of Notre Dame, where he got a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and political science. In between teaching, Wargin worked as a statistician at Duke University for the Biodemography of Aging Research Unit.

On the personal side, Wargin is married with three children— Amy, Bryce, and Trevor. On Jeopardy!, he revealed that his wife, Jennifer, finished her doctorate in philosophy three years ago. He also has a cat named Søren Catkegaard, who once saved his family while on a trip. According to The Times Union Online, the family hosted watch parties for Wargin’s first episode, with about 30 people in attendance.

When he was in middle school, Wargin joined the quiz bowl team and won the Kosciusko County spelling bee in 2003. He told the outlet that he had always wanted to be on Jeopardy! because he absorbs information well, has a competitive drive, and finds competition fun.

It took him about two years to get on Jeopardy! after continuously applying.