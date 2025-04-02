Clarkson’s Farm was renewed for Season 4 back in November 2023, and more than one year later, Jeremy Clarkson finally revealed when we can expect new episodes of the show to air.

Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, May 23! The season’s first four episodes will be available to stream that day, followed by two more one week later (May 30), and the final two one week after that (June 6).

“CLARKSON’s FARM SEASON 4 releasing on 23 MAY 2025!And the best part is…..GERALD’s BACK!!!!!” an Instagram post announcing the news revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarkson’s Farm (@itsclarksonsfarm)

The series features British television presenter Clarkson attempting to run a 1,000-acre farm, despite having no previous farming experience. It premiered on Prime Video in June 2021, followed by Season 2 in February 2023. Season 3 came out in May 2024, months after it was confirmed that a fourth season had already been picked up.

The same will be true for Season 5, as it was already announced in November 2024 that the show will have a fifth season.

“Over the years, bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements – the birth of baby Jesus, for example,” Clarkson said in the announcement video. “But tonight, they’re being used to make an announcement that’s even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm is coming.”

In Season 4, Clarkson will be left to manage the Diddly Squat farm on his own due to his castmates having other obligations. With Kaleb Cooper, a farm worker who assists Clarkson, on a nationwide tour, the TV host will be left to fend for himself. He has an idea of opening a pub on the farmland, which leaves him with a lot of work to do. Plus, he faces some obstacles along the way, and, on the farm itself, mother nature begins to take a toll.

Clarkson’s Farm, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, May 23, Prime Video