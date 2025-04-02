Macaulay Culkin Makes Plea to Investigation Discovery After ‘Hollywood Demons’ Airing

Macaulay Culkin took to Instagram on Monday (March 31) to share a message with Investigation Discovery, encouraging the network to “take it easy” on former child stars.

Culkin, who rose to fame as a child star in movies like Home Alone, Uncle Buck, and Richie Rich, shared a photo of the Investigation Discovery logo alongside the caption, “Dear ID, Please take it easy on the kiddos.”

He added, “We’ve all been through the wringer. No one wants to feel exploited. Don’t pile on. Love, Macaulay Culkin.”

Culkin’s message was posted the same day ID aired the second episode of its Hollywood Demons docuseries, titled “Child Stars Gone Violent,” centering on child actors from the 1990s. The episode focused on the lives of Home Improvement‘s Zachery Ty Bryan, Family Ties’s Brian Bonsall, That’s So Raven’s Orlando Brown and others who have been through various troubles in the years since their childhood fame.

According to the official synopsis, Hollywood Demons is a six-part series that reveals the troubling realities behind some of the most well-known names and shows in entertainment. The first episode, which aired on March 24, focused on 7th Heaven Stephen Collins and accusations of sexual abuse against minors.

Other upcoming episodes include “Dark Side of the Power Rangers,” “Housewives Gone Bad,” “The Real Iron Claw,” and “Stalking the Stars.”

ID made headlines last year for its docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The four-part docuseries shared behind-the-scenes details from the world of children’s television from the late 1990s to the early 2010s, mainly focusing on Nickelodeon and the alleged toxic work environments created by producer Dan Schneider.

Culkin was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, especially following his role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. However, he retired from acting at 14 and stepped away from the limelight in 1994. He returned to acting in 2003.

At the time Culkin first stepped away from the industry, his separated parents were involved in a custody battle over him and his six siblings, including recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin.

Appearing on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry, on Monday, Culkin revealed he hasn’t spoken to his estranged father “in about 30-something years.”

“Oh, he deserves it too. Yeah. He’s a man who, he had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. Yeah. And, none of them want anything to do with him,” said Culkin, who shares two children with his fiancée, fellow former child star, Brenda Song.

He noted how he believes his dad doesn’t think he “f***** up” his relationship with his kids. “I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way. Like, we’re wrong, and he’s right,” Culkin shared. “He’s one of those kind of like narcissistic, crazy people.”

