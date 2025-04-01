Is ‘Adolescence’ Returning For Season 2? Everything We Know

Adolescence has taken fans by storm. The Netflix show follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a girl in his school, turning his family’s life completely upside down.

Adolescence was supposed to be a limited series with only four episodes, all shot in one take each, but the show has gained so much popularity that many fans want a second season.

It’s not uncommon for Netflix and others to renew shows that were supposed to be limited series. Beef, Big Little Lies, and The White Lotus are among the most recent examples of a limited release being too popular to end with a single season. So is that now in the works with Adolescence? Here is everything we know about the future of the show so far.

Is Adolescence coming back for a second season?

There has not been any news on whether or not Adolescence will return for another season. Co-creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne told Tudum that they always wanted to end the show in Jamie’s bedroom, where it all started. That’s where Season 1 ended.

“We knew that we wanted to end it in that room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began,” Graham said. “This is where the person who Jamie became was created.”

What would Adolescence Season 2 be about?

With only four episodes in the first season, a lot of questions were left unanswered. Season 2 could answer how Katie’s parents felt, what happened to Jamie’s friend, Ryan, who gave him the murder weapon. Also, how long is Jamie’s sentence?

An X (formerly Twitter) user suggested that Season 2 could be from Katie’s family’s POV: “It would be great if Stephen Graham could write series 2 from the murdered girl and her family’s perspective. This is genuinely one of the best dramas I’ve seen; the storyline, the acting, the message. It was first class. It should be shown from age 12 and in schools,” they wrote.