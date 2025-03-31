Maybe Jason (Scott Caan) can change Chief Inspector Bill Houston’s mind about him on Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Malcolm-Jamal Warner debuts as the new boss in the Tuesday, April 1, episode of the Fox drama, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the two crossing paths.

Houston steps off the elevator as Jason is walking behind him, on the phone with Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed). “These are my Vegas rules,” he’s telling her. “No slots, no strippers, and no shellfish.” He then tells her he’ll call her later and hurries to catch up to Houston, asking if he got lost on the way to the golf course.

“My five iron’s in the shop, so I thought I’d do some police work instead,” Houston says. “Lucky us,” Jason remarks. Houston then surprises Jason by telling him, “We’re going to start over, alright? I know you don’t like me.” Jason corrects him with, “I like you just fine,” before explaining his issue. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including what’s changed about how Houston sees him and Jason’s reaction to it.

Warner recurs as Chief Inspector Bill Houston this season. He steps into an interim role with oversight of the MPU. He’s a former Army Captain and believes in structure and rules and, in the past, had issues with Jason’s cowboy tactics. He begins to come around to the idea that some rules need to be broken once he sees the results the team gets with their unorthodox approach. He will become the father figure MPU didn’t know they needed.

In “Badge #41870,” when Nikki (Dania Ramirez) suddenly goes missing, MPU bands together and discovers that Raina (Sharon Taylor), a criminal who Nikki put behind bars, has been paroled and is after Nikki with a vengeance. MPU issues an alert on their fearless leader and discovers that Raina was hired by Irish mob boss Charlie McGannon (Ian Tracey), who has kidnapped Nikki to prevent her from exposing his corruption.

