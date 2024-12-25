The good news: The Missing Persons Unit will get to continue to solve cases on the Fox drama. Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 certainly called that into question as it progressed, with Nikki (Dania Ramirez) and her team contending with a dirty boss in Inspector Braun (Gil Bellows).

Alert: Missing Persons Unit was renewed for its third season just ahead of the finale of its second. But it wasn’t part of Fox’s fall schedule or midseason lineup. So when will it be back? Who will return? Read on for everything we know so far.

When is the Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 premiere date?

Fox has yet to announce the Alert Season 3 premiere date, but it could still premiere in the spring of 2025. It’s also not the only Fox drama without a return date set; The Cleaning Lady‘s Season 4 premiere is unknown.

Where did Alert Season 2 leave off?

Nikki, Jason (Scott Caan), Mike (Ryan Broussard), and Kemi (Adeola Role) were able to take down Braun and rescue Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed), whom he’d kidnapped. That then allowed Nikki and Mike to have their wedding, albeit with a smaller guest list that just included friends and family — and Taye Diggs appearing as himself as Kemi’s date!

Who’s returning for Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3?

For now, it seems safe to assume that all the Season 2 regulars — Ramirez, Caan, Broussard, Role, and Ahamed — will be back since their characters were all alive at the end of the finale and no one has been reported to be exiting the show.

What will happen in Alert Season 3?

That has yet to be revealed. But the drama will presumably continue to follow Nikki as she leads the MPU in finding missing people. There will likely be some fallout from Braun’s actions as well as a new boss for the team to contend with.

Is there an Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 trailer?

Not yet.