Oprah on Menopause, ‘Voice’ Knockouts and ‘Idol’s Hollywood Week, ‘Hi-Surf’ Finale, Things Get Personal on ‘Origins’
NBC‘s The Voice moves into the Knockouts round while American Idol launches its infamous Hollywood Week. Fox‘s lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf closes shop on its first season. NCIS: Origins investigates a murder that gets personal for team leader Mike Franks. Oprah Winfrey leads a discussion on the once-taboo subject of women’s menopause.
The Voice
The singing competition moves into its next stage, the Knockouts, with coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine pairing two artists from their team to perform a solo against each other, with only one moving on to the Playoffs. It’s not always curtains for the loser, because each coach has one opportunity to steal.
American Idol
The scheduling gods have decreed that TV’s two top singing contests occasionally go head-to-head, and for American Idol, that’s happening during one of the show’s most dramatic events: the notorious and highly charged Hollywood Week, where the recipients of those golden tickets learn to be careful what you wish for. The singers face hurdles including group performances, while judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood deliver the good and sometimes bad news to the would-be superstars.
Rescue: HI-Surf
The Hawaii lifeguards work with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Season 1 finale when two snorkelers go missing after being left behind in the middle of the ocean. Off the beach, the team celebrates Ocean’s (Ka’enaaloha Watson) graduation, and Em (Arielle Kebbel) gets a lucrative job offer. Don’t they know she’s not doing this for the money?
NCIS: Origins
Though this procedural is seen largely through the eyes of young NIS newbie Gibbs (Austin Stowell), his team leader Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) has emerged as one of the more compelling characters in the prequel’s freshman season. In this week’s episode, the grisly murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car hits close to home for Franks, who believes there may a connection to the assault on his estranged wife, Tish (Tonantzin Carmelo). An hour earlier, on OG NCIS (9/8c), a girls’ night out is cut short when the team investigates a possible arsonist.
In other NCIS news, the Heroes & Icons Network begins airing vintage episodes of the original series, starting with the series’ opener in 2003, in two-hour blocks Monday through Friday at 6 pm/5c.
An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution (10/9c, ABC): Leave it to Oprah Winfrey to bring out into the open one of those everyday subjects once considered taboo to discuss on TV: female menopause. She gathers a panel in front of a live studio audience to discuss this often-disruptive midlife passage, which new research shows can affect women as young as 35 with symptoms of perimenopause. Guests include actors Halle Berry and Naomi Watts, journalist and health advocate Maria Shriver, author and OB-GYN Dr. Claire Haver, neurology professor Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl and comedian Leanne Morgan, whose recent comedy special addressed this very issue.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer (streaming on Netflix): A three-part true-crime docuseries revisits the murders of sex workers whose remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, with an ensuing investigation over 13 years culminating in the arrest of alleged killer Rex Heuerman.
- Studio C (9 pm/8c, 6 pm/PT, BYUtv): The long-running sketch comedy, which streams for free on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org, welcomes 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer as guest for the milestone Season 20 premiere. Sketches include a spoof of the newly relevant Snow White.
- All American (8/7c, The CW): It’s a homecoming of sorts when original series star Daniel Ezra guest-stars as Spencer James, returning home with Darnell (Da’Vinchi) in hopes of bringing the heat down on a local rivalry.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), a former pro baseball player, learns there’s a head coach vacancy at USC’s baseball team. Followed by Poppa’s House (8:30/7:30c), with Vivica A. Fox guest-starring as Judge SayWha.
- Celtics City (9/8c, HBO): The rivalry between the Celtics’ Larry Bird and the Lakers’ Magic Johnson becomes one of the biggest sports stories of the 1980s.
- The Hunting Party (10/9c, NBC): The hunt is on for the Pit’s most deranged and sadistic escapee: Tom Beecher, who delights in other people’s pain.
- Going Your Way (10/9c, PBS): A documentary explores end-of-life preparations as people take a more active role in making their wishes known about how they do, or don’t, intend to spend their final days.
- Truelove (streaming on Acorn TV): A six-part British drama takes a fictional look at the issues tackled by Going Your Way, when a group of elderly friends make a pact to help each other die should they be in chronic pain or lose their faculties. Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters lead the impressive cast.