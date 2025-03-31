Oprah on Menopause, ‘Voice’ Knockouts and ‘Idol’s Hollywood Week, ‘Hi-Surf’ Finale, Things Get Personal on ‘Origins’

NBC‘s The Voice moves into the Knockouts round while American Idol launches its infamous Hollywood Week. Fox‘s lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf closes shop on its first season. NCIS: Origins investigates a murder that gets personal for team leader Mike Franks. Oprah Winfrey leads a discussion on the once-taboo subject of women’s menopause.

NBC

The Voice

8/7c

The singing competition moves into its next stage, the Knockouts, with coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Adam Levine pairing two artists from their team to perform a solo against each other, with only one moving on to the Playoffs. It’s not always curtains for the loser, because each coach has one opportunity to steal.

Disney / Eric McCandless

American Idol

8/7c

The scheduling gods have decreed that TV’s two top singing contests occasionally go head-to-head, and for American Idol, that’s happening during one of the show’s most dramatic events: the notorious and highly charged Hollywood Week, where the recipients of those golden tickets learn to be careful what you wish for. The singers face hurdles including group performances, while judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood deliver the good and sometimes bad news to the would-be superstars.

Zach Dugan / Fox

Rescue: HI-Surf

Season Finale 9/8c

The Hawaii lifeguards work with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Season 1 finale when two snorkelers go missing after being left behind in the middle of the ocean. Off the beach, the team celebrates Ocean’s (Ka’enaaloha Watson) graduation, and Em (Arielle Kebbel) gets a lucrative job offer. Don’t they know she’s not doing this for the money?

Erik Voake / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

Though this procedural is seen largely through the eyes of young NIS newbie Gibbs (Austin Stowell), his team leader Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) has emerged as one of the more compelling characters in the prequel’s freshman season. In this week’s episode, the grisly murder of a military sergeant found burned in her car hits close to home for Franks, who believes there may a connection to the assault on his estranged wife, Tish (Tonantzin Carmelo). An hour earlier, on OG NCIS (9/8c), a girls’ night out is cut short when the team investigates a possible arsonist.

In other NCIS news, the Heroes & Icons Network begins airing vintage episodes of the original series, starting with the series’ opener in 2003, in two-hour blocks Monday through Friday at 6 pm/5c.

An Oprah Winfrey Special: The Menopause Revolution (10/9c, ABC): Leave it to Oprah Winfrey to bring out into the open one of those everyday subjects once considered taboo to discuss on TV: female menopause. She gathers a panel in front of a live studio audience to discuss this often-disruptive midlife passage, which new research shows can affect women as young as 35 with symptoms of perimenopause. Guests include actors Halle Berry and Naomi Watts, journalist and health advocate Maria Shriver, author and OB-GYN Dr. Claire Haver, neurology professor Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl and comedian Leanne Morgan, whose recent comedy special addressed this very issue.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: