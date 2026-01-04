‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Airlifted to Hospital Amid Medical Emergency

What To Know Jeremiah Raber, star of Breaking Amish, was airlifted to a hospital.

Raber kept fans updated on his condition through TikTok, receiving an outpouring of support and prayers from followers concerned about his health.

By January 2, Raber reported he was recovering well and expected to be discharged from the hospital.

Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber was recently airlifted to a hospital amid a medical emergency.

On December 30, Raber, 45, shared a selfie via TikTok from a hospital bed, explaining that he was “waiting to be life flighted to another hospital.” He added that his “sugar levels” were 993 and that he was in “possible liver failure.”

In the comments, fans showered him with prayers, with one TikTok user writing, “🙏🙏🙏🙏We love you, Jer… You got this hun. We got you in many prayers. ❤️❤️🫶🫶🫶🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

Another shared, “Hey Jer, sending healing powers and power to pull through this, praying for a recovery. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Someone else echoed, “Omg, please tell us when you know more. I’m sending love and prayers 🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏.”

A different TikTok user commented, “Diabetes is a terrible disease. I lost my 33-year-old daughter to diabetes 2 years ago. Same situation, blood sugar over 1,000, and then her organs started shutting down. 🙏🙏🙏.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower wrote, “Sending prayers for healing to you, Jeremiah! 🙏”

On December 31, Raber returned to TikTok with a health update featuring a photo of himself on a stretcher as he was loaded onto a helicopter.