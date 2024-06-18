Grantchester may have yet to air its upcoming ninth season, but the PBS Masterpiece favorite is already getting a Season 10 renewal with Robson Green and Rishi Nair set to return as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram.

The series is a co-production of Kudos and Masterpiece for ITV. Grantchester airs on PBS Masterpiece in the United States, and it reaches audiences in the U.K. through ITV1 and ITVX. Banijay Rights handles the international distribution of the series.

Of the renewal, executive producer Susanne Simpson said, “I couldn’t be happier to recommission Grantchester for a 10th season. This is hands-down one of our most popular series and I know the fans will be thrilled to see it continue with the outstanding Robson Green and Rishi Nair back for more crime-solving.”

“This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!” writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam added.

In addition to Green and Nair, Season 10 will feature Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

“We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen,” fellow executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd stated.

Season 10 is officially set to begin filming in the U.K. this July. Don’t miss Season 9 of Grantchester as it airs on PBS Masterpiece this summer.

Grantchester, Season 9, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS