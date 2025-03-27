The late Sherlock Holmes (voiced by Matt Berry in hallucinations) was Dr. John Watson’s (Morris Chestnut) friend, an amateur sleuth … and a father?! That’s a possibility raised in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 30, episode of Watson (the first to air since the series was renewed).

Whoopie Van Raam guest stars as Irene Adler, whom Watson mentioned in Episode 6, talking to Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall) after he had to share about his cam girl when she collapsed during a video call. “I stayed with Sherlock Holmes for maybe about a year in total,” Watson shared. “He had one woman in his life, a con artist named Irene, she popped in and out. Besides her, he had a… standing appointment with a… companion who he introduced as Mrs. Hudson. She pretended to be the landlady whenever she came by, but the walls are very thin on Baker Street.”

Now, in Episode 8, titled “A Variant of Unknown Significance,” we meet Irene Adler, after Watson runs into her when her son, Angus (Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez), is admitted to UHOP for temporary paralysis. The fellows help Watson after he grows fond of Angus and pursue various leads to find a cure to his illness.

Our exclusive sneak peek, which you can watch above, features Watson going over Angus’ symptoms and possible diagnoses with Irene. What he’s come up with is something that often goes undiagnosed for years. And what his doctor back home suggests would require two mutated copies of a specific gene. Angus did get one from Irene. And then that’s where the episode title comes in. “He also has a variant of unknown significance,” she shares.

“His father’s no longer with us. He was a man with many enemies and one of whom finally brought about his demise last year. He wished to be cremated, so can’t exactly acquire a sample,” she explains. When Watson offers his sympathies, she returns them, which gets him thinking. With that, he goes to take a look at Angus, realizing… Watch the full sneak peek above.

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS