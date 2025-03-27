‘Bosch’ Is Back, ‘Reacher’ Finale, NCAA Sweet 16, Stream ‘A Complete Unknown’

Tyler Golden/Prime

Bosch: Legacy

Season Finale

After seven seasons as a veteran L.A. detective, and three more in the current spinoff as an equally dogged private investigator, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is on his final crusade for justice in the series based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers. Harry’s also under scrutiny for the death in prison of the creep who kidnapped his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), an LAPD patrol officer who’s beginning to question her dad’s moral compass. Harry’s former adversary, now client Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), leans on him as she campaigns in an election for D.A. of Los Angeles, which won’t be easy considering her often combative relationship with the local police. Launches with four episodes.

Reacher

Season Finale

The Season 3 finale of the series based on Lee Child’s page-turners delivers plenty of action, as Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and his team head to the estate of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) to infiltrate his 50th-birthday party, where a major arms deal is going down. The highlight: an epic battle between Reacher and Paulie (Olivier Richters), the behemoth bodyguard who dwarfs even a giant like Reacher.

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

The March Madness frenzy resumes, with all four No. 1 seeds making it through the first and second rounds of the men’s championship tournament. Sweet 16 action begins on CBS (7 pm/ET), with No. 6 BYU vs. Nov. 2 Alabama followed by No. 4 Arizona facing No. 1 Duke at approximately 9:30 pm/ET. On TBS, No. 4 Maryland takes on No. 1 Florida at 7:30 pm/ET, followed by No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech at approximate 10 pm/ET. Four more games are played on Friday, when the women’s Sweet 16 also gets underway on ESPN.

A Complete Unknown

Streaming Premiere

The coming-of-age biopic of music legend Bob Dylan, nominated for eight Oscars and winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for Timothée Chalamet’s immersive performance, makes its streaming debut. The film tracks young Dylan’s emergence on the folk scene and his restless progression, culminating in his controversial decision to go electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Oscar nominees Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro co-star as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez.

The Pitt

9/8c

“Are we losing or winning the game?” wonders a doctor on the front lines of the hospital’s mass casualty crisis following a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh music festival. With 85 patients so far and counting, an overwhelmed Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle, never better) replies, “Too soon to tell.” What we can say with authority is that medical drama doesn’t get better than this, and as Robby and his fellow doctors tend to the non-stop physical and emotional trauma, the impact is shattering.

