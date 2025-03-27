‘Bosch’ Is Back, ‘Reacher’ Finale, NCAA Sweet 16, Stream ‘A Complete Unknown’
Titus Welliver begins his final run as L.A. detective-turned-private investigator Harry Bosch in Prime Video’s Bosch: Legacy. Also on Prime Video: the Season 3 finale of Reacher and the premiere of Holland, starring Nicole Kidman. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament shifts into high gear in the Sweet 16 round. The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, starring SAG Award winner Timothée Chalamet, begins streaming.
Bosch: Legacy
After seven seasons as a veteran L.A. detective, and three more in the current spinoff as an equally dogged private investigator, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is on his final crusade for justice in the series based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers. Harry’s also under scrutiny for the death in prison of the creep who kidnapped his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz), an LAPD patrol officer who’s beginning to question her dad’s moral compass. Harry’s former adversary, now client Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), leans on him as she campaigns in an election for D.A. of Los Angeles, which won’t be easy considering her often combative relationship with the local police. Launches with four episodes.
Reacher
The Season 3 finale of the series based on Lee Child’s page-turners delivers plenty of action, as Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and his team head to the estate of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) to infiltrate his 50th-birthday party, where a major arms deal is going down. The highlight: an epic battle between Reacher and Paulie (Olivier Richters), the behemoth bodyguard who dwarfs even a giant like Reacher.
NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game
The March Madness frenzy resumes, with all four No. 1 seeds making it through the first and second rounds of the men’s championship tournament. Sweet 16 action begins on CBS (7 pm/ET), with No. 6 BYU vs. Nov. 2 Alabama followed by No. 4 Arizona facing No. 1 Duke at approximately 9:30 pm/ET. On TBS, No. 4 Maryland takes on No. 1 Florida at 7:30 pm/ET, followed by No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech at approximate 10 pm/ET. Four more games are played on Friday, when the women’s Sweet 16 also gets underway on ESPN.
A Complete Unknown
The coming-of-age biopic of music legend Bob Dylan, nominated for eight Oscars and winning a Screen Actors Guild Award for Timothée Chalamet’s immersive performance, makes its streaming debut. The film tracks young Dylan’s emergence on the folk scene and his restless progression, culminating in his controversial decision to go electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. Oscar nominees Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro co-star as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez.
The Pitt
“Are we losing or winning the game?” wonders a doctor on the front lines of the hospital’s mass casualty crisis following a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh music festival. With 85 patients so far and counting, an overwhelmed Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle, never better) replies, “Too soon to tell.” What we can say with authority is that medical drama doesn’t get better than this, and as Robby and his fellow doctors tend to the non-stop physical and emotional trauma, the impact is shattering.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Major League Baseball Opening Day (3 pm/ET, ESPN): The first pitch of the new season pits the Milwaukee Brewers against last year’s American League pennant-winning New York Yankees. Prime-time highlights include the Detroit Tigers facing reigning World Series champs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 pm/ET on ESPN. For a full schedule of games, times and networks, go to mlb.com.
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, ABC): Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) returns to the dispatcher’s desk after her kidnapping trauma, but it may be too soon. Followed by Sophisticated Ladies Week on the silly Doctor Odyssey (9/8c), and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) seeking new funding for their Alzheimer’s research on Grey’s Anatomy (10/9c).
- Southern Charm (8/7c, Bravo): The cast rehashes the breakups and hookups of Season 10 with Andy Cohen in the first of a two-part reunion, continuing April 3.
- Accused: Did I Do It? (10/9c, A&E): A spinoff of the Accused true-crime franchise spotlights cases that have already been decided, but the verdict isn’t revealed until all of the evidence and testimony are analyzed.
ON THE STREAM:
- Holland (streaming on Prime Video): Nicole Kidman stars in director Mimi Cave’s surreal suburban thriller as a Stepford-like wife and teacher in Holland, Michigan whose perfect family life with husband Matthew Macfadyen crumbles when she enlists a friend (Gael García Bernal) to investigate a possible infidelity.
- Survival of the Thickest (streaming on Netflix): Michelle Buteau’s feisty comedy returns for a second season, with Mavis traveling to Rome and celebrating her 39th birthday as she tries to launch a plus-size fashion brand.
- Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure (streaming on Netflix): A three-part docuseries follows the obsessive search for a hidden fortune buried in the mountains near Santa Fe in 2010 by 80-year-old Forrest Fenn.
- Paul American (streaming on Max): “The currency is attention,” is the guiding philosophy of Internet stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul. Next step: a reality-TV show with access to the whole family.
- The Hunt (streaming on Viaplay): A six-part Dutch docudrama depicts the decade-plus investigation into the assault and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Netherlands, with each episode shown from the perspective of a different person affected by the tragedy.