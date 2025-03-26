Many exciting things are happening for American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, including starring in the new movie Day of Reckoning. But could tying the knot be their next exciting step together?

The couple spoke to reporters on the red carpet of the Day of Reckoning premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (March 24), where they joined the film’s director Shaun Silva and fellow co-stars Billy Zane, Trace Adkins, Scott Adkins, Zach Roerig, and more.

When a reporter from the The U.S. Sun asked Wolfe if marriage is on the cards for him and Cline, the reality star quickly shot it down, replying, “Oh no, no.”

“I’ve been divorced for what, three years now?” Wolfe added, referring to his separation from his former wife of nine years, Jodi, in 2021. “I’m spending a lot of time with my daughter. She’s 13.”

Even though the wedding bells aren’t sounding just yet, Wolfe said he’s enjoying life with Cline, sharing, “But Leticia and I are doing some work with Harley Davidson, and we shot a commercial for them in Port Angeles, Washington. And we’ve been doing some tourism stuff in different parts of the country. So no, we’re just enjoying traveling together right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Wolfe (@mikewolfeamericanpicker)

Cline, a model and actress, shared similar sentiments, though when asked the question about tying the knot, she first quipped, “Yeah, ask Mike.”

On a more serious note, she explained, “No, no engagements. We’re enjoying our lives. We get to travel and we both are very busy people, so it works well for us. We got a thing with Harley Davidson that we’re doing later this year.”

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2021 and since then have been involved in a long-distance romance. Cline lives in Cave City, Kentucky, where she runs the cafe Ace Coffee, while Wolfe resides about two hours away in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Cline said the couple have no plans to live together any time soon, explaining, “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to move down there, to be honest, but we’re only two hours away, and I need my space.”

She added, “But I don’t know. We’ll see. We’re always together.”

Cline has a 22-year-old son, Caleb, from a previous relationship and recently revealed she’s set to become a first-time grandmother at 46. Earlier this month, Caleb announced that he and his girlfriend, Hailie, are expecting their first child.