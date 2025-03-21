‘Good Burger’ Star Jan Schwieterman Dies at 52 After Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Jan Schwieterman, who played villain Kurt Bozwell in Nickelodeon’s Good Burger, has died. He was 52.

An obituary notes Jan passed away at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, on Friday, February 28. The death was confirmed by Jan’s brother, Chad Schwieterman, who revealed on Facebook that the actor was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote. “He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

“Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you,” he added.

Born in Bluffton, Indiana, on September 30, 1972, Jan (also knows as J.P.) was a member of the Boy Scouts of America as a child and was “proud” of becoming an Eagle Scout. After leaving high school, he moved to California to pursue a career in acting.

His first on-screen role came in an episode of the television series McKenna in 1994, followed by an appearance in ER that same year. He’d go on to star in three episodes of the TV series Forever in 1996, playing the character Mark Vincent.

Jan is best known for his role as antagonist Kurt Bozwell alongside Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in the 1997 movie Good Burger. The film has gone on to become somewhat of a cult classic; a sequel, Good Burger 2, was released in November 2023 — Jan did not reprise his role.

Following his part in Good Burger, Jan went on to appear as a guest star in Felicity and also featured in the TV series Undressed. He then took a seven-year hiatus from the film industry after 2000 before returning in 2007 to star in the indie film Along the Way, his last acting role.

According to his obit, Jan “traveled to many countries throughout his life, most recently to Thailand. He was an artist of photography and painting. He studied martial arts and loved playing Dungeons and Dragons.”

He is survived by his parents, Clara and LeeRoy, two sisters, his brother, nieces, nephews and cousins.